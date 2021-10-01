Lang Lang International Music Foundation Now Accepting Applications for Their Young Scholars Program

The Lang Lang Foundation is accepting applications through October 31st for their Young Scholars Program. Every two years, applications are reviewed by Lang Lang, who personally selects a limited number of exceptionally talented young pianists from around the world, offering them mentorship and unique opportunities for performance. This year marks the first time that applicants are accepted from around the world. Applicants must be between the ages of 6 and 16 at the time of submission, and be fluent in English.

As The Lang Lang Foundation's oldest running initiative, The Young Scholars program is a music education initiative designed to identify and support talented young pianists in their professional development. Young Scholars will become a representative of the Lang Lang International Music Foundation. This requires young talents who exhibit a level of maturity beyond their years, a sincere sense of appreciation for music as a source of inspiration, and an understanding of their role as ambassadors of classical music. Selected Young Scholars will be invited to perform at Foundation programs including those focused on music education for young audience members and fundraising events.

The Grammy-nominated, internationally renowned pianist Lang Lang, has been supporting children through music for over a decade. Heralded by the New York Times as "the hottest artist on the classical music planet, "Lang Lang plays sold-out concerts covering all continents of the globe. He was designated a United Nations Messenger of Peace with a special focus on global education and worked as a Goodwill Ambassador for the UN Children's Fund (UNICEF). He hails from humble beginnings and is committed to creating and participating in charitable activities focused on children through the strategic work done at his foundation. "When you give a child the gift of music, you give a child the world," said Lang Lang.

Click here to submit an application to the Young Scholars Program.

About the Lang Lang International Music Foundation:

Founded in 2008, The Lang Lang International Music Foundation strives to make music a part of every child's life, offering music education to children across the world. The Lang Lang International Music Foundation reaches children at all levels regardless of their background or talent level. The Keys of Inspiration program redefines what music education looks like in public schools by providing up to 30 Roland keyboards and a complete music curriculum to underfunded schools. The Foundation's Young Scholars program nurtures the development of gifted young piano talent. Young Scholars are offered masterclasses, mentorship, and entry into international festivals and competitions. Young Scholars also received practical training on becoming world class concert pianists.

About Lang Lang:

Lang Lang is a leading figure in classical music today - as a pianist, educator and philanthropist he has become one of the world's most influential and committed ambassadors for the arts in the 21st century. Equally happy playing for billions of viewers at the 2008 Olympic Opening Ceremony in Beijing or just for a few hundred children in the public schools, he is a master of communicating through music.

Heralded by the New York Times as "the hottest artist on the classical music planet", Lang Lang plays sold-out concerts all over the world. He has formed ongoing collaborations with conductors including Sir Simon Rattle, Gustavo Dudamel, Daniel Barenboim and Christoph Eschenbach and performs with all the world's top orchestras. Lang Lang is known for thinking outside the box and frequently steps into different musical worlds. His performances at the GRAMMY Awards with Metallica, Pharrell Williams or jazz legend Herbie Hancock were watched by millions of viewers.