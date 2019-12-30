LaChanze and Melba Moore to Be Honored By Women of Color on Broadway

Women of Color on Broadway is set to honor Tony Award-winners Melba Moore and LaChanze on February 10, 2020 at at The Great Hall in NYC.

LaChanze and Moore will receive Purple Crystal Honorary Awards, an honor that acknowledges the pioneering efforts of female artists who have paved the way for other women of color in the arts.

Set to take the stage to honor the pair are Tony Award-nominee Amber Gray, Celia Gooding, Kayla Davion, Linah Sta. Ana, Kuhoo Verma, Genesis Collado, Barbara Douglas, Aléna Watters, Shoba Narayan, Darlesia Cearcy, and Vanisha Gould.

LaChanze can currently be seen as Ghost of Christmas Present and Mrs. Fezziwig in the hit Broadway production of A Christmas Carol. Her other Broadway credits include Summer: The Donna Summer Musical (2018 Tony Award nomination for Best Actress in a Musical, 2018 Drama Desk Award nomination for Outstanding Actress in a Musical and 2018 Drama League nomination for Distinguished Performance), The Color Purple (2006 Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical), Once on This Island (nominated for Tony, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards), If/Then, Ragtime, Company, and Uptown It's Hot.

Ms. Moore has been singing, recording, and performing on stages, nationally and internationally, over the past five decades. Since recording her first album, I Got Love,

in 1970 on Mercury Records, Ms. Moore has released 16 albums to date, has hit the

US Billboard R&B album chart over a dozen times, and hit #1 on the R&B singles chart twice throughout her illustrious 50-year music career. She started mesmerizing live audiences at a young age on Broadway, receiving the prestigious Tony Award for her portrayal of Lutiebelle in Purlie in 1975.





