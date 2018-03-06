La Jolla Playhouse Announces Departure Of Managing Director Michael S. Rosenberg

The Board of Trustees of La Jolla Playhouse today announced that Managing Director Michael S. Rosenberg has accepted an appointment as the Managing Director of New Jersey's McCarter Theatre Center. Rosenberg will remain at the Playhouse until May 1.

"The Board is saddened to see Michael leave the Playhouse, but we wish him well in his new position at the McCarter Theatre Center. Michael has been a great leader over the last nine years, helping to cement the Playhouse's position as one of the most esteemed producing theaters in the country," said Margret McBride, Chair of the Playhouse's Board of Trustees. "He is departing on a supremely high note, with the institution in a healthy financial position. The Playhouse has a strong staff and board leadership structure in place, and we are pleased to report that Artistic Director Christopher Ashley has recently extended his contract for an additional three years."

Playhouse Artistic Director Christopher Ashley noted, "For nearly a decade, Michael has been my partner at the Playhouse. Words cannot express my gratitude for his leadership, support and unflagging passion for bold theatre. Mike has helped to build a superb staff, board and audience. I have truly enjoyed our collaboration and will miss him dearly."

"I have thoroughly enjoyed my time at the Playhouse. It has been an honor and true privilege to work with such an extraordinarily dedicated and talented staff and Board; together we brought incredible projects to life. I will especially miss working with Christopher - he is an amazing artist, leader and a close friend. It has also been a pleasure to work with the staff and faculty at UC San Diego, with whom we have forged strong bonds over the past decade," said Rosenberg. "My life has been forever changed by this community, and I am deeply grateful for everyone's support.

La Jolla Playhouse is a place where artists and audiences come together to create what's new and next in the American theatre, from Tony Award-winning productions, to imaginative programs for young audiences, to interactive experiences outside our theatre walls. Currently led by 2017 Tony Award-winning Artistic Director Christopher Ashley, the Playhouse was founded in 1947 by Gregory Peck, Dorothy McGuire and Mel Ferrer. Playhouse artists and audiences have taken part in the development of new plays and musicals, including mounting 95 world premieres, commissioning 50 new works, and sending 30 productions to Broadway - with two more set to open Spring 2018 - garnering a total of 38 Tony Awards, including the 1993 Tony Award for Outstanding Regional Theatre. LaJollaPlayhouse.org.





Related Articles