LPTW Presents 7th Annual Women Stage The World Parade

The League of Professional Theatre Women (Kelli Lynn Harrison & Catherine Porter, Co-Presidents), an organization which has been leading the gender parity conversation and championing women in the professional theatre for over 35 years, will lead the seventh annual Women Stage the World Parade, a march to advocate for equal representation for women in theatre, on Tuesday, June 11 from 6-7pm, beginning and ending at the TKTS booth in Times Square.

Women Stage the World, an advocacy project of the LPTW, is designed to educate the public about the role women play in creating theatre and the gender barriers they face as men continue to outnumber women by 4 to 1 in key roles such as playwright, director and designer. Women buy two-thirds of the tickets and represent 65% of the audience, yet 80% of the time the storytelling on stage is shaped by men's voices, not women. The Women Stage the World Parade and March will prompt ticket-buyers to ask three questions as they make buying decisions: (1) Who wrote, directed and designed this play? (2) What is this theatre's track record in giving opportunities to women? (3) How can you spread the word and promote women's voices? Like the suffragettes before them, Women Stage the World empowers women and men to become aware, take action and influence others. For the past seven years Women Stage the World has marched through Times Square- educating theatre goers about the importance of gender parity in the American Theater.

March participants will gather at the TKTS booth in Times Square starting at 5:30pm. The march will commence at 6pm and weave through Times Square and the Broadway district. The event is FREE and the League of Professional Theatre Women invites all theatre women and allies to participate in this march, as we boost awareness, lift our voices, and advocate for more opportunities for women in theatre. All march participants are encouraged to dress as their favorite historical theatre woman or in all white. Women Stage the World sashes and signs will be provided, as supplies last. If you're a theatre woman or ally interested in participating in the event please email WomenCountMarchRSVP@theatrewomen.org.

The League of Professional Theatre Women (a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization) has been championing women and leading the gender parity conversation in the professional theatre for over 35 years. Since its founding, the LPTW's membership has grown to 500+ theatre artists and practitioners of all backgrounds, across multiple disciplines, working in the commercial and non-profit sectors. To increase visibility of and opportunities for women in the field, the LPTW spearheads events, public programming, advocacy initiatives, media, and publications that celebrate industry luminaries, preserve the legacy of historic visionaries, raise awareness of the importance of nurturing women's voices, and shine a spotlight on the imperative of striving for gender parity and fostering a diversity of expression, both in the theatre world and the world at large. To find out more about how you can support its endeavors, please visit www.theatrewomen.org.





