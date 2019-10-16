LOSING MY MIND: A SONDHEIM DISCO FEVER DREAM Announces Cast For Upcoming Album
Joshua Hinck and Scott Wasserman are thrilled to announce the cast for their upcoming album of Sondhiem reimagined as Disco. The album, recording this month, has 12 tracks with over 40 Sondheim songs in mash-up, medley, and stand-alone arrangements all set in the disco world.
The cast features the talents of Alison Luff (Waitress, Wicked), Blaine Krauss (Pose, Great Comet, The Cher Show), Aneesa Folds (Freestyle Love Supreme), Charity Angél Dawson (Waitress, Mrs. Doubtfire), Vishal Vaidya (Groundhog's Day), Brittnie Price (Postmodern Jukebox), Juwan Crawley (Aladdin), Deonté L. Warren (Aladdin), Joshua Hinck (Hail Oblivion), Aili Venho (50 Shades! The musical), and Onyie Nwachukwu (Cirque Dreams, Rent Natl Tour).
Conceived by Joshua Hinck with arrangements by Scott Wasserman (Hamilton, Dear Evan Hanson) the album's 12-piece 'disco' orchestra is made up of Nicole Patrick, Lydia Paulos, Ward Williams, Joshua Hunton, Kyle Stalsberg, Jay Julio, Josh Henderson, Grau, Hajime Yoshida, Jami Dauber, Mark Miller, and Paul Staroba.
The album will be released Spring, 2020. You can preorder the album by making a $25 contribution to their crowdfunding campaign here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/sondheimdisco
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
BroadwayWorld recently reported on a rumor that Billy Porter would be joining the cast of the upcoming Cinderella film from Sony, starring Camila Cabe... (read more)
Breaking: MRS. DOUBTFIRE Will Open on Broadway in Spring 2020 at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre
This just in! Mrs. Doubtfire, the new musical based on the film of the same name, will open on Broadway this coming spring at the Stephen Sondheim The... (read more)
HAMILTON's Miguel Cervantes and Family Mourn Passing of Three Year-Old Daughter, Adelaide
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that Miguel Cervantes, who plays Alexander Hamilton in Chicago's Hamilton, and his wife, Kelly, have confirmed th... (read more)
Ben Platt Reveals Further Details About Upcoming MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Film
Further details have been revealed for the upcoming Merrily We Roll Along film, starring Ben Platt and Beanie Feldstein.... (read more)
Photo Flash: First Look at Jonathan Groff & More in LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS, starring Jonathan Groff, Tammy Blanchard and Christian Borle, opens October 17 at The Westside Theatre (407 W. 43rd St, NYC), ... (read more)
Photo Flash: First Look at Renee Fleming, Dove Cameron, Brian Stokes Mitchell, and More in THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA
L.A. Opera presents The Light in the Piazza! Get a first look at the production in the photos!... (read more)