LIVE: Watch Kara Lindsay, Laura Dreyfuss, Nick Cordero, De'Adre Aziza, Kristolyn Lloyd and More Sing a 'Love Letter to Houston'

Tonight at the Highline Ballroom, a host of some of Broadway's best units to sing a "Love Letter to Houston." The show will be directed by DEAR EVAN HANSEN's Kristolyn Lloyd, and will feature Lora Lee Gayer, Laura Dreyfuss, De'Adre Aziza, Kara Lindsay, Nick Cordero, and more. And, you can watch the concert right here!

Through music and storytelling by cast members of some of Broadway's biggest shows, including Wicked, The Color Purple, Jersey Boys, Hamilton, Waitress, Once on This Island (Revival), Frozen, Mean Girls, television's GLEE (FOX), REBEL (BET), and more, the audience will get to experience the art, community, and culture that the city of Houston has contributed to not only the United States, but the world.

100 percent of the proceeds will go to The Houston Food Bank, a Houston-area food rescue organization with a vision to expand service to 100,000,000 nutritious meals to the Houston community by 2018. Every dollar donated to the Houston Food Bank provides the equivalent of three meals for an individual.

