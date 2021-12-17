LITTLE GIRL BLUE to Open at New World Stages February 2022

Little Girl Blue, a musical inspired by Nina Simone's life, written by and starring Laiona Michelle (Amazing Grace, Book of Mormon, American Hero), will open for a limited run engagement, Off-Broadway at The Shubert Organization's New World Stages (Stage 5) on February 28, 2022.

The show premiered to sold-out audiences at George Street Playhouse in early 2019. This past summer, Little Girl Blue continued wowing audiences, when it ran as part of Goodspeed by the River series in East Haddam, Connecticut, outdoors, under a big tent.

Even as COVID-19 shut down Broadway, lead producer, Rashad V. Chambers (co-producer of American Son, Tony Award-winning Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of The Temptations, the critically acclaimed 2019 revival of Betrayal, and The Inheritance) kept things moving, preparing for the return of live theatre. "Now that New York has begun to safely reopen, and Broadway has made its successful return, we are thrilled to announce Little Girl Blue's New York run. It has been what we've all been working toward," said Mr. Chambers.

In addition to Ms. Michelle in the title role, the company's original cast and director are returning, including the exceptional trio of musicians that accompany Ms. Michelle on stage - Kenn Salters, Saadi Zain, and pianist Mark Fifer who is also the production's Music Director and Arranger, as well as director Devanand Janki. The production will also have an all female BIPOC design team that includes Shoko Kambura (scenic design), Ari Fulton (costume design), Dawn Chiang (lighting design), Twi McCallum (sound design), and Earon Nealey (wig design). Jason Styres/The Casting Collective is in charge of casting, Ernie Fimbres is the production stage manager, MZQ Productions is the management firm for this production, and Lisa Dozier King/LDK Productions, will serve as the production's General Manager.

Previews begin on February 19th with the official press opening on February 28th. Performances for Little Girl Blue are scheduled on Mondays and Wednesdays at 7:00PM, Thursdays at 2:00PM & 7:00PM, Fridays at 8:00PM, Saturdays at 2:00PM & 8:00PM, and Sundays at 3:00PM.

Tickets are priced from $50.00 - $99.00. A student lottery will be announced at a later date.

Tickets are available for purchase at Telecharge.