LISTEN: Tom Kitt Releases New Single 'Fly Away' From Debut Album
Reflect features songs co-written and performed by Adrienne Warren, Mandy Gonzalez, Michael McElroy, Jenn Colella, and many more.
Sony Masterworks has released "Fly Away," the next single off Tony, Emmy, Grammy and Pulitzer Prize Award-winning composer Tom Kitt's debut studio album Reflect, out August 13 and available for preorder now.
Featuring vocals by Kitt and his 16-year-old son Michael, "Fly Away" was written for Kitt's band in the late 1990s.
"It's a dream to get to record this track, because it's always been one of my favorites," Kitt said of the song. "My son Michael was a real source of strength for me during many difficult days during the Broadway shutdown, so it's very meaningful to have his voice on this track. The lyrics are about someone who is faced with overwhelming pain and uncertainty. The character in this song is giving themselves permission to escape their circumstances in order to find resilience, peace, and ultimately, healing."
In addition to "Fly Away" and the already-released single "Breathe" (co-written with and performed by Tony Award nominated Jagged Little Pill star Elizabeth Stanley), Reflect also features songs co-written and performed by some of Broadway's biggest stars, including Adrienne Warren, Mandy Gonzalez, Michael McElroy, Jenn Colella, Danny Burstein, Javier Muňoz, Lauren Patten, Jerry Dixon, Heidi Blickenstaff, Brian d'Arcy James and Pearl Sun along with Kitt's own children Julia and Michael Kitt. An album about finding your voice when you need it most, Reflect is a true collaboration that captures the hope and heartbreak of the tumultuous times we're living through.
Listen to "Fly Away" below!
The full track list is as follows:
"The King of Our Destruction"
Written by Javier Muñoz and Tom Kitt
Orchestrated by Brian Usifer
Performed by Javier Muñoz
"When?"
Written by Lauren Patten and Tom Kitt
Orchestrated by Mary-Mitchell Campbell
Performed by Lauren Patten
"Reach Deep"
Written by Jenn Colella and Tom Kitt
Orchestrated by Tom Kitt
Performed by Jenn Colella
"Come to Me"
Written by Tom Kitt
Orchestrated by Tom Kitt
Performed by Jerry Dixon
"This Too Shall Pass"
Written by Tom Kitt
Orchestrated by Michael Starobin
Performed by Tom Kitt and Julia Kitt
"My Curtain Call"
Written by Michael McElroy and Tom Kitt
Orchestrated by Joseph Joubert
Performed by Michael McElroy
"Finally Found"
Written by Mandy Gonzalez and Tom Kitt
Orchestrated by Daryl Waters
Performed by Mandy Gonzalez
"Fly Away"
Written by Tom Kitt
Orchestrated by Simon Hale and Tom Kitt
Performed by Tom Kitt and Michael Kitt
"I Didn't Get to Say Goodbye"
Written by Adrienne Warren and Tom Kitt
Orchestrated by Macy Schmidt
Performed by Adrienne Warren
"Sweep Your Own Snow"
Written by Pearl Sun and Tom Kitt
Orchestrated by Tom Kitt
Performed by Pearl Sun
"I Need Them to See Me"
Written by Tom Kitt
Orchestrated by Jonathan Tunick
Performed by Heidi Blickenstaff
"She Has Hope"
Written by Danny Burstein, Rebecca Luker and Tom Kitt
Orchestrated by Simon Hale
Performed by Brian d'Arcy James
"Breathe"
Written by Elizabeth Stanley and Tom Kitt
Orchestrated by Brian Usifer
Vocal Design by AnnMarie Milazzo
Performed by Elizabeth Stanley
For more information on "Reflect" or to pre-order, visit http://tomkitt.lnk.to/reflectPR.