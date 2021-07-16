LISTEN: Tom Kitt Releases New Single 'Fly Away' From Debut Album

Sony Masterworks has released "Fly Away," the next single off Tony, Emmy, Grammy and Pulitzer Prize Award-winning composer Tom Kitt's debut studio album Reflect, out August 13 and available for preorder now.

Featuring vocals by Kitt and his 16-year-old son Michael, "Fly Away" was written for Kitt's band in the late 1990s.

"It's a dream to get to record this track, because it's always been one of my favorites," Kitt said of the song. "My son Michael was a real source of strength for me during many difficult days during the Broadway shutdown, so it's very meaningful to have his voice on this track. The lyrics are about someone who is faced with overwhelming pain and uncertainty. The character in this song is giving themselves permission to escape their circumstances in order to find resilience, peace, and ultimately, healing."

In addition to "Fly Away" and the already-released single "Breathe" (co-written with and performed by Tony Award nominated Jagged Little Pill star Elizabeth Stanley), Reflect also features songs co-written and performed by some of Broadway's biggest stars, including Adrienne Warren, Mandy Gonzalez, Michael McElroy, Jenn Colella, Danny Burstein, Javier Muňoz, Lauren Patten, Jerry Dixon, Heidi Blickenstaff, Brian d'Arcy James and Pearl Sun along with Kitt's own children Julia and Michael Kitt. An album about finding your voice when you need it most, Reflect is a true collaboration that captures the hope and heartbreak of the tumultuous times we're living through.

