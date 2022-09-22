Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

LISTEN: The Broadway Babies Release Debut Children's Album

The Broadway Babies explore a variety of styles from pop to folk, contemporary musical theater to ragtime, all under the umbrella of their signature Broadway sound.

Sep. 22, 2022  

The Broadway Babies self-titled debut album is a follow up to their live stage show that debuted at The Garry Marshall Theatre last Fall! With music and lyrics written by long-time collaborators Nicole Mangi and Leah Sprecher and produced by Daniel Weidlein of BioSoul music, the album (and show) was born out of a desire to help kids build connections through music, pursue their dreams, and gain confidence in their own unique voices!

The Broadway Babies explore a variety of styles from pop to folk, contemporary musical theater to ragtime, all under the umbrella of their signature Broadway sound. The most pop-forward track on the album, "I'm OK", lets us know that it's okay to feel bad or sad sometimes. Instead of bottling up uncomfortable feelings, we can sit with them, take a deep breath, count to 3 and let the feelings move through us; an important message- for kids and adults alike! The sweeping instrumentation of "Safety In Numbers" reminds us that in times of doubt or uncertainty, the love and support of friends and family can help us gain confidence and strength in ourselves. Another song of note, "Practice Practice Practice", recounts the stories of famous people in history who worked extremely hard to achieve their goals and dreams, imparting the important message that becoming good at something often takes a lot of practice.

You can catch The Broadway Babies' live original stage show "Finding Your Voice" as part of The Wallis Annenberg's Center For The Performing Arts 2022/2023 season. "Finding Your Voice" is a 60-minute interactive journey through all the elements that it takes to put on a great big Broadway show! In this song and dance extravaganza full of costumes, puppets, instruments, and more, young people will be encouraged to sing from their hearts, build up confidence and freely let their light shine! PLUS every participant gets to make an original DIY craft (to bring home as a special souvenir!)

Best friends and collaborators for over 15 years, Leah Sprecher and Nicole Mangi share a love of old timey musicals, vaudeville, and slap-stick humor! After a chance meeting singing and hoofing in a summer stock production of 42nd Street in NYC, the two individually went on to perform all over the world, from Broadway to South Africa, National Tours, Tony Award winning theatres, The Groundlings Sunday Company, TV, film, commercials and everywhere in between! Years later, finding themselves reunited and with a newfound urge to give back to the community, they teamed up to build an award-winning children's theatre program in Northern California, but they didn't stop there! After Nicole became a mom, she wanted to share her passion for musical theatre with her child, but couldn't find a class that would allow for the inspirational engagement she was looking for. From there, Broadway Babies was born!

LISTEN TO THE ALBUM HERE:

https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/thebroadwaybabies/the-broadway-babies

