LISTEN: Sophia Anne Caruso Releases New Single 'Goodbye'

Today, Sophia Anne Caruso releases her latest single "Goodbye." The single follows the release of her debut artist single "Toys" which was released in May of 2020. Caruso's debut EP is set for release this spring.

Listen to the song below:

Award-winning Broadway actress and singer-songwriter, Sophia Anne Caruso had her breakout performance in New York Theater Workshop's critically acclaimed run of the David Bowie's hit musical, Lazarus. Her portrayal of "Girl" garnered both Outer Critics Circle Award and Lucille Lortel Award nominations for "Outstanding Lead Actress in a Musical." She most recently starred as "Lydia" in the Tony-Nominated Broadway production of Warner Bros' cult favorite, Beetlejuice, directed by Alex Timbers. Sophia received a Theater World Award and a Clive Barnes Award Nomination for her performance and Ben Brantley of the New York Times hailed her as "an incandescent presence." Sophia was recently announced as a lead in Paul Feig's The School For Good and Evil, a film adaptation of the bestselling first novel in the popular Soman Chainani book series.