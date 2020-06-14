Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming
LISTEN: Michael R. Jackson Talks A STRANGE LOOP and More in New Podcast For the National Endowment for the Arts
Playwright, composer, lyricist Michael R. Jackson's play A Strange Loop had an extraordinary year. It has won Lambda Literary Award for Drama, the New York Drama Critics' Circle Award and the Pulitzer Prize for Drama becoming the first musical to win a Pulitzer for drama without a Broadway run, the first time it was awarded to an African-American for a musical and only the second time an African American received the award for drama.
In a new podcast for the National Endowment for the Arts, Michael talks through some of the songs, how his career goal changed from writing for soaps to writing for musical theater, and much more.
Listen to the full podcast here!
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
VIDEO: Watch Idina Menzel and Megan Hilty Sing 'For Good' for the Class of 2020
Wicked alumni Idina Menzel and Megan Hilty have reunited for a touching send off to the class of 2020. 'To the class of 2020; the world needs you now ... (read more)
Watch Jeremy Jordan Live In Concert (At Home) Tomorrow
Hosted by beloved musical director and Sirius XM Star Seth Rudetsky, Jeremy Jordan will headline a live concert this weekend June 14th at 8 PM ET. A r... (read more)
Amanda Kloots Shares That Nick Cordero's CT Scan Results Are 'Not Pretty' But She Still Has Hope
Amanda Kloots has shared a health update on her husband, Nick Cordero. In a recent Instagram story, Kloots shared that, 'We did get a CT scan on his l... (read more)
Samantha Ware on Lea Michele: 'She Hasn't Learned Anything'
As BroadwayWorld reported last week, Lea Michele is under fire by various people who have worked with her on stage and screen over the years. The cont... (read more)
ZOEY'S EXTRAORDINARY PLAYLIST Renewed for Season 2 on NBC
NBC is bringing more song and dance to the network with the season two renewal of its new musical series 'Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist.'... (read more)
Audition Now For HBO Max's HOMESCHOOL MUSICAL: CLASS OF 2020 Inspired by Laura Benanti's #SunshineSongs
As BroadwayWorld previously reported, HBO Max has greenlit Homeschool Musical: Class of 2020, inspired by Tony Award winning actress Laura Benanti's ... (read more)
Wicked alumni Idina Menzel and Megan Hilty have reunited for a touching send off to the class of 2020. 'To the class of 2020; the world needs you now ... (read more)
Watch Jeremy Jordan Live In Concert (At Home) Tomorrow
Hosted by beloved musical director and Sirius XM Star Seth Rudetsky, Jeremy Jordan will headline a live concert this weekend June 14th at 8 PM ET. A r... (read more)
Amanda Kloots Shares That Nick Cordero's CT Scan Results Are 'Not Pretty' But She Still Has Hope
Amanda Kloots has shared a health update on her husband, Nick Cordero. In a recent Instagram story, Kloots shared that, 'We did get a CT scan on his l... (read more)
Samantha Ware on Lea Michele: 'She Hasn't Learned Anything'
As BroadwayWorld reported last week, Lea Michele is under fire by various people who have worked with her on stage and screen over the years. The cont... (read more)
ZOEY'S EXTRAORDINARY PLAYLIST Renewed for Season 2 on NBC
NBC is bringing more song and dance to the network with the season two renewal of its new musical series 'Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist.'... (read more)
Audition Now For HBO Max's HOMESCHOOL MUSICAL: CLASS OF 2020 Inspired by Laura Benanti's #SunshineSongs
As BroadwayWorld previously reported, HBO Max has greenlit Homeschool Musical: Class of 2020, inspired by Tony Award winning actress Laura Benanti's ... (read more)