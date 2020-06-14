LISTEN: Michael R. Jackson Talks A STRANGE LOOP and More in New Podcast For the National Endowment for the Arts

Playwright, composer, lyricist Michael R. Jackson's play A Strange Loop had an extraordinary year. It has won Lambda Literary Award for Drama, the New York Drama Critics' Circle Award and the Pulitzer Prize for Drama becoming the first musical to win a Pulitzer for drama without a Broadway run, the first time it was awarded to an African-American for a musical and only the second time an African American received the award for drama.

In a new podcast for the National Endowment for the Arts, Michael talks through some of the songs, how his career goal changed from writing for soaps to writing for musical theater, and much more.

Listen to the full podcast here!

