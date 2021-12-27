Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

LISTEN: Lin-Manuel Miranda Creates Playlist of His 2021 Projects

pixeltracker

"Put THIS one on shuffle for true chaos," Miranda tweeted, a reference to his usual mantra of listening to playlists in order.

Dec. 27, 2021  

Lin-Manuel Miranda has once again had quite the year! To celebrate, he has put together a playlist of every song from each of his projects in 2021.

"Put THIS one on shuffle for true chaos," Miranda tweeted, a reference to his usual mantra of listening to playlists in order.

From In The Heights to Encanto, tick, tick...BOOM!, Vivo, and more, the playlist spans genres and themes, but with one thing in common: Lin-Manuel Miranda's stroke of genius.

Listen to the full playlist below!


Related Articles

Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Diana Sapphire Pin
Diana Sapphire Pin
Beetlejuice Strange & Unusual Face Mask
Beetlejuice Strange & Unusual Face Mask
Ain't Too Proud Unisex Black Logo Tee
Ain't Too Proud Unisex Black Logo Tee

More Hot Stories For You