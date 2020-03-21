LISTEN: Jason Robert Brown Releases 'JRB Plays JRB' Women's Edition on SoundCloud

Jason Robert Brown took to Twitter to announce the release of the women edition "JRB Plays JRB" which features the composer playing accompaniments to his own songs.

Brown stated that he was made aware that the men's edition was readily available for streaming, but the women's edition was not. To amend this, Brown released the tracks on his SoundCloud.

Check out the full playlist below!

Jason Robert Brown is the composer and lyricist of Parade, The Bridges of Madison Country, The Last Five Years, Songs for a New World, 13 and Honeymoon In Vegas.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You