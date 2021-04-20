LISTEN: Hear the Audio Trailer for HIT JOB, Premiering April 22 on Audible

Hit Job follows Brynn Morris (Palmer), an aspiring artist desperate for a job to help her ailing grandmother. As a last resort, she takes a job as an administrative assistant at a company with the motto: "Do Bad Things for Good Reasons." Joining forces with her awkward tech nerd of a coworker Geo (Davidson), she unexpectedly gets swept up in a company-wide contest that forces her to question her morals. Having a killer job suddenly takes on a whole new meaning.

Listen to the audio trailer below!

Hit Job premieres with 12 half-hour episodes on Thursday, April 22 exclusively on Audible.

The scripted audio series features a renowned ensemble including Max Greenfield, Natasha Lyonne, Mikey Day, Naomi Ekperigin, Matt Bomer, Michelle Collins, Brooke Shields, Bobby Moynihan, Julianne Hough, Aaron Tveit, Tabitha Brown, Tom Bergeron, John Lutz and Okieriete "Oak" Onaodowan. Produced by Broadway Video for Audible, Hit Job was created and written by Eric Cunningham (The Drew Barrymore Show) and co-written by Lauren Gurganous (Mr. Mayor) and Achilles Stamatelaky (Broad City), who also serves as director.

Hit Job joins the slate of audio-only scripted original comedy series to come from the Audible and Broadway Video collaboration, including New York Times Audio Fiction Best-Seller Escape from Virtual Island starring Paul Rudd, Jack McBrayer, Amber Ruffin and Paula Pell; New York Times Audio Fiction Best-Seller Heads Will Roll starring Kate McKinnon and Emily Lynne, featuring Tim Gunn, Meryl Streep and Peter Dinklage; 64th Man, starring John Cena and Anna Chlumsky; and Holiday Greetings from Sugar and Booze starring Ana Gasteyer and Maya Rudolph.