LISTEN: Diane Warren Talks The Making of 'Io Si' and More on DEEP DIVE BROADWAY Podcast

Diane shares the stories about her remarkable career and more.

Apr. 15, 2021  

12-time Oscar Nominee Diane Warren has joined Emmy and Tony-winner Dori Berinstein on her Podcast, Deep Dive Broadway. Songwriting legend Diane Warren is up for her 12th Oscar for her stunning and profound song "Io Si" (Seen) from Eduaro Ponti's Oscar-nominated film The Life Ahead" "Io Si" won Best Original Song at this year's Golden Globe. Diane shares the stories behind the making of this magnificent song and about her remarkable career.

Listen to the episode below!


Diane Warren is a songwriter, musician and record producer. She rose to prominence in 1983, and has since written songs for an incredible list of artists including: Jennifer Hudson, Lady Gaga, Beyonce, Cher, Aerosmith, Kill, Mariah Carey, Tony Braxton, Chicago and Celine Dion. Warren has written nine number-one songs and 32 top 10 songs on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Diane has been ASCAP's Songwriter of the Year 6 times...and Billboard's Songwriter of the Year 4 times. Her songs have been in more than 100 movies


