LISTEN: Carolee Carmello and Christine Dwyer Join Latest Episodes of TAKE A BOW Podcast

Eli Tokash and Broadway Podcast Network, have announced this month's guest on TAKE A BOW. The podcast explores what it is like to be a kid/teenager in the entertainment business, and seeks advice from veteran performers.

Listen to the episodes below!

In her legendary career, 3x Tony Nominee, Carolee Carmello recalls her favorite memories of her impressive 14 Broadway Show resume. From Parade, City of Angels, and OG Falsettos to most recently in Finding Neverland, Hello Dolly, Sweeney Todd and more, her stories won't fail to put a smile on your face.

Remembering almost 4 decades of non-stop work, she gives listeners insight on obstacles that a performer has to overcome, how she prepares for roles, and priceless other advice. In previous episodes, guests express their desires of new material. However, Carolee brings up a new perspective on why she's looking back in time and hoping for revivals on Broadway, specifically "Mame" with the hopes of also doing new material, as well. Tune in to hear why on today's episode.

Playing Elphaba on Broadway is no easy feat. On last week's episode, Christine Dwyer Take(s) A Bow while giving listeners insight about playing the role of Elphaba, the makeup process, the vocals, the traditions, and so much more. She takes us through her unique journey of how she got into the business, as her friend basically acted as her agent. Little did she know she could make a career in the business and go on to be the star of Rent, Finding Neverland, Waitress, and Wicked. Christine talks openly about her favorite memories, experiences, and roles. This was a wonderful episode!



Take A Bow is a weekly release of insightful conversations with guests from all aspects of the theatre and entertainment world hosted by two of the most successful teens on Broadway. Eli Tokash allows listeners to hear what it's like behind the curtains of Broadway. You will hear from casting directors, stage managers, directors, musicians, crew members, child guardians, producers, actors, and more.

Take A Bow's guests include, Ali Ewoldt, Analise Scarpaci, Andrew Barth Feldman, Andrew Keenan-Bolger, Anthony Rosenthal, Beanie Feldstein, Beth Malone, Caitlin Kinnunen, Ciara Renee, Cody Renard Richard, Cortney Wolfson, Curtis Holbrook, Elizabeth Teeter, Emerson Steele, Gabriella Pizzolo, Iain Armitage, Jawan M. Jackson, Jeremy Villas, JJ Nieman, Joe Serafini, Jonathan Burke, Joshua Colley, Josh Lamon, Judy Kuhn, Kelli O'Hara, Lena Hall, Lexi Underwood, Lilla Crawford, Luke Islam, Max von Essen, Michael Ceveris, Presley Ryan, Q. Smith, Salisha Thomas, Shahadi Wright Joseph, Taylor Trensch, child wrangler Vanessa Brown, and casting director Jen Rudin.

You can listen to all episodes via Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, iHeart, Google Podcasts, TuneIn, Deezer, Player.FM, Pocket Cast, Podcast Addict, BPN.com/TakeABow, and everywhere else you listen to podcasts.