LISTEN: Andrew Barth Feldman & Cozi Zuehlsdorff Release New Single 'The Old Me & You'

Friday, July 30th Cozi Zuehlsdorff (Freaky Friday) is releasing her latest single "The Old Me & You," a duet with rising Broadway star Andrew Barth Feldman.

The song combines the ambient sonics of Cozi Zuehlsdorff's EDM and the raw storytelling moments of her singer-songwriter sound. Designed to take us back to the summer of our first crush, Cozi and featured duet partner Andrew Barth Feldman (star of Broadway's Dear Evan Hansen and the Disney+ hit HSMTMTS) sing nostalgically of dancing in sprinklers and kissing in summer.

"The Old Me & You is one of my favorite songs I've ever written. It's a love letter to my young self...and to her kindergarten crush. I hope this song reminds people what childhood summers felt like, 'dancing in sprinklers and yelling at neighbors.' And most of all...I hope the song reconnects someone with their childhood soulmate!" said Cozi Zuehlsdorff.

At 22, Cozi Zuehlsdorff has spent half her life in the TV and film industry where her music has always found a place. She wrote "What It's Like To Be Me" for the 2018 Disney Channel Original Movie Freaky Friday with writer/producer Matthew Tishler, and "Brave Souls" for the end credits of the Warner Bros. hit movie Dolphin Tale 2, with writer/producer Eric Berdon. She's found great success in the EDM world as a writer and featured vocalist. She's been part of four Monstercat Records hits, including Vicetone's "Nevada" and Hellberg's "The Girl," garnering over three billion streams to date. Next up is new music combining the ambient sonics of her EDM music with the raw, storytelling moments that resonate with her current singer/songwriter sound. "The Old Me & You" is a feel-good summer love song written by Zuehlsdorff, with multi-platinum producer Matthew Tishler at the helm.

After winning the 2018 National High School Musical Theatre Award (aka the Jimmy Award) as a high school sophomore, Barth Feldman made his Broadway debut at 16-years old as the title character in the Tony Award-winning musical "Dear Evan Hansen." Earlier this year, he starred as Alfredo Linguini, in the charity livestream "Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical" event, which raised over $2 million for the Actor's Fund. He will be attending Harvard University in the fall and is currently working on releasing original music, including his latest single "Every Pretty Girl." Fans can currently see him in season two of "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series," as French foreign exchange student, Antoine.