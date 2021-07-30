LISTEN: Adrienne Warren and Tom Kitt Release New Single 'I Didn't Get to Say Goodbye' From Kitt's Debut Album REFLECT

Sony Masterworks has released "I Didn't Get to Say Goodbye," the next single off Tony, Emmy, Grammy and Pulitzer Prize Award-winning composer Tom Kitt's debut studio album Reflect, out August 13 and available for preorder now.

Listen below!

"I Didn't Get to Say Goodbye" was co-written and performed by Adrienne Warren, the Tony Award-nominated star of Tina: The Tina Turner Musical. Warren made her Broadway debut in 2012 in Bring It On, for which Kitt co-write the music (along with Lin-Manuel Miranda and Amanda Green).

"Adrienne and I have been great friends since we first worked together on Bring It On," Kitt said. "I have been in awe of all the brilliant art she has been putting into the world, and knew her voice would be a very important one to have on the album. Adrienne sent me a few powerful paragraphs about how challenging it has been for those who have been sick not to be able to see their families. This is a song for everyone who not only battled this terrible virus, but also were forced to do so without their loved ones at their side."

In support of the single release, Sony Masterworks has also released a music video for "I Didn't Get to Say Goodbye," which can be viewed below!

In addition to "I Didn't Get to Say Goodbye," and the already-released singles "Breathe" (co-written with and performed by Tony Award nominated Jagged Little Pill star Elizabeth Stanley), and "Fly Away" (featuring vocals by Tom Kitt's son, Michael), Reflect also features songs co-written and performed by some of Broadway's biggest stars, including Mandy Gonzalez, Michael McElroy, Jenn Colella, Danny Burstein, Javier Muňoz, Lauren Patten, Jerry Dixon, Heidi Blickenstaff, Brian d'Arcy James and Pearl Sun along with Kitt's own children Julia and Michael Kitt. An album about finding your voice when you need it most, Reflect is a true collaboration that captures the hope and heartbreak of the tumultuous times we're living through.

The full track list is as follows:

"The King of Our Destruction"

Written by Javier Muñoz and Tom Kitt

Orchestrated by Brian Usifer

Performed by Javier Muñoz

"When?"

Written by Lauren Patten and Tom Kitt

Orchestrated by Mary-Mitchell Campbell

Performed by Lauren Patten

"Reach Deep"

Written by Jenn Colella and Tom Kitt

Orchestrated by Tom Kitt

Performed by Jenn Colella

"Come to Me"

Written by Tom Kitt

Orchestrated by Tom Kitt

Performed by Jerry Dixon

"This Too Shall Pass"

Written by Tom Kitt

Orchestrated by Michael Starobin

Performed by Tom Kitt and Julia Kitt

"My Curtain Call"

Written by Michael McElroy and Tom Kitt

Orchestrated by Joseph Joubert

Performed by Michael McElroy

"Finally Found"

Written by Mandy Gonzalez and Tom Kitt

Orchestrated by Daryl Waters

Performed by Mandy Gonzalez

"Fly Away"

Written by Tom Kitt

Orchestrated by Simon Hale and Tom Kitt

Performed by Tom Kitt and Michael Kitt

"I Didn't Get to Say Goodbye"

Written by Adrienne Warren and Tom Kitt

Orchestrated by Macy Schmidt

Performed by Adrienne Warren

"Sweep Your Own Snow"

Written by Pearl Sun and Tom Kitt

Orchestrated by Tom Kitt

Performed by Pearl Sun

"I Need Them to See Me"

Written by Tom Kitt

Orchestrated by Jonathan Tunick

Performed by Heidi Blickenstaff

"She Has Hope"

Written by Danny Burstein, Rebecca Luker and Tom Kitt

Orchestrated by Simon Hale

Performed by Brian d'Arcy James

"Breathe"

Written by Elizabeth Stanley and Tom Kitt

Orchestrated by Brian Usifer

Vocal Design by AnnMarie Milazzo

Performed by Elizabeth Stanley

For more information on "Reflect" or to pre-order, visit http://tomkitt.lnk.to/reflectPR.