LIFE OF PI Wins First-Ever PETA 'Pony Award' For Animal-Friendly Theater Productions

Today PETA announced that the Broadway production of Life of Pi has won its first-ever Pony Award-the organization's version of a Tony, honoring the most animal-friendly theater productions. The play earned the award for the Most Innovative Depiction of an Animal in celebration of the undeniable star of the show: a Bengal tiger named Richard Parker, portrayed by a spectacular, lifelike puppet that requires three puppeteers to maneuver.

PETA notes that using puppets and other innovative effects instead of live animals ensures that all performers are willing participants and prevents the horrific abuse that can occur when real animals are used.

"The artists behind this beautiful play are proving that you can tell amazing animal stories without forcing vulnerable sentient beings to perform for our entertainment," says PETA Senior Vice President Lisa Lange. "PETA challenges everyone in the entertainment industry to follow their example by bringing animals to the stage and screen through artistry, not exploitation."

Last month, PETA announced the winners of its sixth annual Oscat Awards, recognizing compassionate stars and movies that used storylines, costumes, and special effects to promote kindness to animals. PETA-whose motto reads, in part, that "animals are not ours to use for entertainment"-opposes speciesism, a human-supremacist worldview. For more information, please visit PETA.org.