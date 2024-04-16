LES MISERABLES Wins BroadwayWorld's Ultimate Best Musical Bracket

By: Apr. 16, 2024
Which musical is really the Best Musical of all time? Over the past month our readers have been voting in our March Madness Bracket: Best Musical Edition! Looking back on the last 64 years of Broadway's most acclaimed shows, BroadwayWorld asked the public which Tony Award-winner deserves the title of The Ultimate Best Musical!

After four weeks of intense voting, the results are in, and the winner is LES MISÉRABLES.

Set against the backdrop of 19th century France, Les Misérables tells an enthralling story of broken dreams and unrequited love, passion, sacrifice and redemption – a timeless testament to the survival of the human spirit. This epic and uplifting story has become one of the most celebrated musicals in theatrical history. 

Boublil & Schönberg's magnificent score of Les Misérables includes the classic songs “I Dreamed a Dream,” “On My Own,” “Bring Him Home,” “Do You Hear The People Sing?,” “One Day More,” “Master of the House” and many more.  Seen by over 130 million people worldwide in 53 countries, 438 cities and 22 languages, Les Misérables is undisputedly still one of the world's most popular musicals.

To date, Les Misérables remains the 6th longest-running Broadway production of all time.

Les Misérables is written by Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg and is based on the novel by Victor Hugo. It has music by Claude-Michel Schönberg, lyrics by Herbert Kretzmer and original French text by Alain Boublil and Jean-Marc Natel, additional material by James Fenton and adaptation by Trevor Nunn and John Caird.

Want to know how the voting played out from start to finish? Check out the complete results for each round below.

Round 1 Competition Stats
LES MISERABLES Wins BroadwayWorld's Ultimate Best Musical Bracket 3%
VS
LES MISERABLES Wins BroadwayWorld's Ultimate Best Musical Bracket 97%
LES MISERABLES Wins BroadwayWorld's Ultimate Best Musical Bracket 52%
VS
LES MISERABLES Wins BroadwayWorld's Ultimate Best Musical Bracket 48%
LES MISERABLES Wins BroadwayWorld's Ultimate Best Musical Bracket 24%
VS
LES MISERABLES Wins BroadwayWorld's Ultimate Best Musical Bracket 76%
LES MISERABLES Wins BroadwayWorld's Ultimate Best Musical Bracket 88%
VS
LES MISERABLES Wins BroadwayWorld's Ultimate Best Musical Bracket 12%
LES MISERABLES Wins BroadwayWorld's Ultimate Best Musical Bracket 98%
VS
LES MISERABLES Wins BroadwayWorld's Ultimate Best Musical Bracket 2%
LES MISERABLES Wins BroadwayWorld's Ultimate Best Musical Bracket 71%
VS
LES MISERABLES Wins BroadwayWorld's Ultimate Best Musical Bracket 29%
LES MISERABLES Wins BroadwayWorld's Ultimate Best Musical Bracket 93%
VS
LES MISERABLES Wins BroadwayWorld's Ultimate Best Musical Bracket 7%
LES MISERABLES Wins BroadwayWorld's Ultimate Best Musical Bracket 91%
VS
LES MISERABLES Wins BroadwayWorld's Ultimate Best Musical Bracket 9%
LES MISERABLES Wins BroadwayWorld's Ultimate Best Musical Bracket 29%
VS
LES MISERABLES Wins BroadwayWorld's Ultimate Best Musical Bracket 71%
LES MISERABLES Wins BroadwayWorld's Ultimate Best Musical Bracket 84%
VS
LES MISERABLES Wins BroadwayWorld's Ultimate Best Musical Bracket 16%
LES MISERABLES Wins BroadwayWorld's Ultimate Best Musical Bracket 81%
VS
LES MISERABLES Wins BroadwayWorld's Ultimate Best Musical Bracket 19%
LES MISERABLES Wins BroadwayWorld's Ultimate Best Musical Bracket 80%
VS
LES MISERABLES Wins BroadwayWorld's Ultimate Best Musical Bracket 20%
LES MISERABLES Wins BroadwayWorld's Ultimate Best Musical Bracket 53%
VS
LES MISERABLES Wins BroadwayWorld's Ultimate Best Musical Bracket 47%
LES MISERABLES Wins BroadwayWorld's Ultimate Best Musical Bracket 46%
VS
LES MISERABLES Wins BroadwayWorld's Ultimate Best Musical Bracket 54%
LES MISERABLES Wins BroadwayWorld's Ultimate Best Musical Bracket 70%
VS
LES MISERABLES Wins BroadwayWorld's Ultimate Best Musical Bracket 30%
LES MISERABLES Wins BroadwayWorld's Ultimate Best Musical Bracket 31%
VS
LES MISERABLES Wins BroadwayWorld's Ultimate Best Musical Bracket 69%
LES MISERABLES Wins BroadwayWorld's Ultimate Best Musical Bracket 36%
VS
LES MISERABLES Wins BroadwayWorld's Ultimate Best Musical Bracket 64%
LES MISERABLES Wins BroadwayWorld's Ultimate Best Musical Bracket 71%
VS
LES MISERABLES Wins BroadwayWorld's Ultimate Best Musical Bracket 29%
LES MISERABLES Wins BroadwayWorld's Ultimate Best Musical Bracket 17%
VS
LES MISERABLES Wins BroadwayWorld's Ultimate Best Musical Bracket 83%
LES MISERABLES Wins BroadwayWorld's Ultimate Best Musical Bracket 16%
VS
LES MISERABLES Wins BroadwayWorld's Ultimate Best Musical Bracket 84%
LES MISERABLES Wins BroadwayWorld's Ultimate Best Musical Bracket 89%
VS
LES MISERABLES Wins BroadwayWorld's Ultimate Best Musical Bracket 11%
LES MISERABLES Wins BroadwayWorld's Ultimate Best Musical Bracket 57%
VS
LES MISERABLES Wins BroadwayWorld's Ultimate Best Musical Bracket 43%
LES MISERABLES Wins BroadwayWorld's Ultimate Best Musical Bracket 70%
VS
LES MISERABLES Wins BroadwayWorld's Ultimate Best Musical Bracket 30%
LES MISERABLES Wins BroadwayWorld's Ultimate Best Musical Bracket 58%
VS
LES MISERABLES Wins BroadwayWorld's Ultimate Best Musical Bracket 42%
LES MISERABLES Wins BroadwayWorld's Ultimate Best Musical Bracket 36%
VS
LES MISERABLES Wins BroadwayWorld's Ultimate Best Musical Bracket 64%
LES MISERABLES Wins BroadwayWorld's Ultimate Best Musical Bracket 77%
VS
LES MISERABLES Wins BroadwayWorld's Ultimate Best Musical Bracket 23%
LES MISERABLES Wins BroadwayWorld's Ultimate Best Musical Bracket 75%
VS
LES MISERABLES Wins BroadwayWorld's Ultimate Best Musical Bracket 25%
LES MISERABLES Wins BroadwayWorld's Ultimate Best Musical Bracket 74%
VS
LES MISERABLES Wins BroadwayWorld's Ultimate Best Musical Bracket 26%
LES MISERABLES Wins BroadwayWorld's Ultimate Best Musical Bracket 20%
VS
LES MISERABLES Wins BroadwayWorld's Ultimate Best Musical Bracket 80%
LES MISERABLES Wins BroadwayWorld's Ultimate Best Musical Bracket 75%
VS
LES MISERABLES Wins BroadwayWorld's Ultimate Best Musical Bracket 25%
LES MISERABLES Wins BroadwayWorld's Ultimate Best Musical Bracket 71%
VS
LES MISERABLES Wins BroadwayWorld's Ultimate Best Musical Bracket 29%
LES MISERABLES Wins BroadwayWorld's Ultimate Best Musical Bracket 48%
VS
LES MISERABLES Wins BroadwayWorld's Ultimate Best Musical Bracket 52%


Round 2 Competition Stats
LES MISERABLES Wins BroadwayWorld's Ultimate Best Musical Bracket 85%
VS
LES MISERABLES Wins BroadwayWorld's Ultimate Best Musical Bracket 15%
LES MISERABLES Wins BroadwayWorld's Ultimate Best Musical Bracket 33%
VS
LES MISERABLES Wins BroadwayWorld's Ultimate Best Musical Bracket 67%
LES MISERABLES Wins BroadwayWorld's Ultimate Best Musical Bracket 88%
VS
LES MISERABLES Wins BroadwayWorld's Ultimate Best Musical Bracket 12%
LES MISERABLES Wins BroadwayWorld's Ultimate Best Musical Bracket 83%
VS
LES MISERABLES Wins BroadwayWorld's Ultimate Best Musical Bracket 17%
LES MISERABLES Wins BroadwayWorld's Ultimate Best Musical Bracket 68%
VS
LES MISERABLES Wins BroadwayWorld's Ultimate Best Musical Bracket 32%
LES MISERABLES Wins BroadwayWorld's Ultimate Best Musical Bracket 85%
VS
LES MISERABLES Wins BroadwayWorld's Ultimate Best Musical Bracket 15%
LES MISERABLES Wins BroadwayWorld's Ultimate Best Musical Bracket 66%
VS
LES MISERABLES Wins BroadwayWorld's Ultimate Best Musical Bracket 34%
LES MISERABLES Wins BroadwayWorld's Ultimate Best Musical Bracket 94%
VS
LES MISERABLES Wins BroadwayWorld's Ultimate Best Musical Bracket 6%
LES MISERABLES Wins BroadwayWorld's Ultimate Best Musical Bracket 51%
VS
LES MISERABLES Wins BroadwayWorld's Ultimate Best Musical Bracket 49%
LES MISERABLES Wins BroadwayWorld's Ultimate Best Musical Bracket 68%
VS
LES MISERABLES Wins BroadwayWorld's Ultimate Best Musical Bracket 32%
LES MISERABLES Wins BroadwayWorld's Ultimate Best Musical Bracket 22%
VS
LES MISERABLES Wins BroadwayWorld's Ultimate Best Musical Bracket 78%
LES MISERABLES Wins BroadwayWorld's Ultimate Best Musical Bracket 72%
VS
LES MISERABLES Wins BroadwayWorld's Ultimate Best Musical Bracket 28%
LES MISERABLES Wins BroadwayWorld's Ultimate Best Musical Bracket 80%
VS
LES MISERABLES Wins BroadwayWorld's Ultimate Best Musical Bracket 20%
LES MISERABLES Wins BroadwayWorld's Ultimate Best Musical Bracket 61%
VS
LES MISERABLES Wins BroadwayWorld's Ultimate Best Musical Bracket 39%
LES MISERABLES Wins BroadwayWorld's Ultimate Best Musical Bracket 80%
VS
LES MISERABLES Wins BroadwayWorld's Ultimate Best Musical Bracket 20%
LES MISERABLES Wins BroadwayWorld's Ultimate Best Musical Bracket 84%
VS
LES MISERABLES Wins BroadwayWorld's Ultimate Best Musical Bracket 16%


Round 3 Competition Stats
LES MISERABLES Wins BroadwayWorld's Ultimate Best Musical Bracket 58%
VS
LES MISERABLES Wins BroadwayWorld's Ultimate Best Musical Bracket 42%
LES MISERABLES Wins BroadwayWorld's Ultimate Best Musical Bracket 61%
VS
LES MISERABLES Wins BroadwayWorld's Ultimate Best Musical Bracket 39%
LES MISERABLES Wins BroadwayWorld's Ultimate Best Musical Bracket 33%
VS
LES MISERABLES Wins BroadwayWorld's Ultimate Best Musical Bracket 67%
LES MISERABLES Wins BroadwayWorld's Ultimate Best Musical Bracket 8%
VS
LES MISERABLES Wins BroadwayWorld's Ultimate Best Musical Bracket 92%
LES MISERABLES Wins BroadwayWorld's Ultimate Best Musical Bracket 11%
VS
LES MISERABLES Wins BroadwayWorld's Ultimate Best Musical Bracket 89%
LES MISERABLES Wins BroadwayWorld's Ultimate Best Musical Bracket 32%
VS
LES MISERABLES Wins BroadwayWorld's Ultimate Best Musical Bracket 68%
LES MISERABLES Wins BroadwayWorld's Ultimate Best Musical Bracket 57%
VS
LES MISERABLES Wins BroadwayWorld's Ultimate Best Musical Bracket 43%
LES MISERABLES Wins BroadwayWorld's Ultimate Best Musical Bracket 57%
VS
LES MISERABLES Wins BroadwayWorld's Ultimate Best Musical Bracket 43%


Round 4 Competition Stats
LES MISERABLES Wins BroadwayWorld's Ultimate Best Musical Bracket 57%
VS
LES MISERABLES Wins BroadwayWorld's Ultimate Best Musical Bracket 43%
LES MISERABLES Wins BroadwayWorld's Ultimate Best Musical Bracket 37%
VS
LES MISERABLES Wins BroadwayWorld's Ultimate Best Musical Bracket 63%
LES MISERABLES Wins BroadwayWorld's Ultimate Best Musical Bracket 65%
VS
LES MISERABLES Wins BroadwayWorld's Ultimate Best Musical Bracket 35%
LES MISERABLES Wins BroadwayWorld's Ultimate Best Musical Bracket 25%
VS
LES MISERABLES Wins BroadwayWorld's Ultimate Best Musical Bracket 75%


Round 5 Competition Stats
LES MISERABLES Wins BroadwayWorld's Ultimate Best Musical Bracket 24%
VS
LES MISERABLES Wins BroadwayWorld's Ultimate Best Musical Bracket 76%
LES MISERABLES Wins BroadwayWorld's Ultimate Best Musical Bracket 42%
VS
LES MISERABLES Wins BroadwayWorld's Ultimate Best Musical Bracket 58%


Round 6 Competition Stats
LES MISERABLES Wins BroadwayWorld's Ultimate Best Musical Bracket 63%
VS
LES MISERABLES Wins BroadwayWorld's Ultimate Best Musical Bracket 37%




