LES MISERABLES Wins BroadwayWorld's Ultimate Best Musical Bracket

Which musical is really the Best Musical of all time? Over the past month our readers have been voting in our March Madness Bracket: Best Musical Edition! Looking back on the last 64 years of Broadway's most acclaimed shows, BroadwayWorld asked the public which Tony Award-winner deserves the title of The Ultimate Best Musical!

After four weeks of intense voting, the results are in, and the winner is LES MISÉRABLES.

Set against the backdrop of 19th century France, Les Misérables tells an enthralling story of broken dreams and unrequited love, passion, sacrifice and redemption – a timeless testament to the survival of the human spirit. This epic and uplifting story has become one of the most celebrated musicals in theatrical history.

Boublil & Schönberg's magnificent score of Les Misérables includes the classic songs “I Dreamed a Dream,” “On My Own,” “Bring Him Home,” “Do You Hear The People Sing?,” “One Day More,” “Master of the House” and many more. Seen by over 130 million people worldwide in 53 countries, 438 cities and 22 languages, Les Misérables is undisputedly still one of the world's most popular musicals.

To date, Les Misérables remains the 6th longest-running Broadway production of all time.

Les Misérables is written by Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg and is based on the novel by Victor Hugo. It has music by Claude-Michel Schönberg, lyrics by Herbert Kretzmer and original French text by Alain Boublil and Jean-Marc Natel, additional material by James Fenton and adaptation by Trevor Nunn and John Caird.

Want to know how the voting played out from start to finish? Check out the complete results for each round below.