LES MISERABLES North American Tour to Postpone all Current Tour Engagements

The official Twitter account for Les Misérables has announced that all current engagements for the North American tour will be postponed until further notice due to the health crisis.

The Les Misérables North American Tour to postpone all current tour engagements until further notice due to COVID-19. Full statement below. pic.twitter.com/rA1gmwWCow - Les Misérables US (@LesMizUS) May 28, 2020

Set against the backdrop of 19th-century France, LES MISÉRABLES tells an enthralling story of broken dreams and unrequited love, passion, sacrifice and redemption - a timeless testament to the survival of the human spirit. Featuring one of the greatest scores of all time, with thrilling and beloved songs including "I Dreamed A Dream," "On My Own," "Stars," "Bring Him Home," "One Day More," "Do You Hear the People Sing" and many more, this epic and uplifting story has become one of the most celebrated musicals in theatrical history.

