LAAS Group To Relaunch Art New York As Majority Shareholders

It was announced today that LAAS Group has retained control of Art New York. For the fair's sixth edition in May 2020 and beyond, LAAS will operate the fair as Art New York, under the leadership of the fair's previous majority shareholders, Michael Tansey and Brian Tyler.

Art New York is one of the city's leading art fairs, presenting premium works of art each year from influential artists from the contemporary, modern, post-war and pop eras, as well as curated programs of special projects and non-profit partnerships.

The fair will return during New York Art Week, May 7 - 10, 2020, with significant structural and presentation changes. As part of the sale of their Florida assets (Art Miami, Context Art Miami, Aqua Art Miami, Palm Beach Modern + Contemporary, and Art Wynwood,) LAAS Group retained the marketing rights to the exhibitor and collector collateral of Art Miami LLC assuring that the first-class fair standards will remain intact.

Michael Tansey, comments, "We are deeply committed to New York, home to the largest art collecting population in the world. For the sixth edition of Art New York, we are excited to present a premium fair with a new, fresh look - a tightly curated event featuring a discreet group of world-class galleries that will radically differ from our previous editions."

"This is an exciting time for us," said Tyler. "Art New York has a well-earned reputation for providing a first-class experience and this will improve with changes from the previous fairs. The restructuring provides excellent potential for both Art New York and LAAS Group, infusing us with new resources and expanding opportunities for our employees."

Art New York is a well-established source and fresh alternative for collectors, curators, museum professionals, and art world luminaries to discover investment-quality artworks from both the primary and secondary markets as well as work from significant emerging and established artists including KAWS, RETNA, Pablo Atchugarry, Jean Michel Basquiat, Fernando Botero, George Condo, Salvador Dali, Jean Dubuffet, Willem De Kooning, Shepard Fairey, Keith Haring, Damien Hirst, Robert Indiana, Roy Lichtenstein, Robert Longo, Francisco Masó, Henri Matisse, Joan Miró, Pablo Picasso, Richard Prince, Frank Stella, Robert Rauschenberg, and Andy Warhol. Art New York will continue to showcase noteworthy and fresh works by important artists from the contemporary, modern, post-war and pop eras, and feature paintings, photography, prints, drawings, design and sculptures from international galleries. Galleries at Art New York have previously exhibited at Art Miami, Art Basel, Design Miami, The Armory Show, Masterpiece, the Art Dealers Association of America's The Art Show and more.





