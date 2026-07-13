L. Shankar to Perform at World Music Institute Masters Series in NYC

World Music Institute will present Indian violinist, singer, and composer L. Shankar. Celebrated as one of the pioneers of East-West fusion and widely regarded as a living legend by his peers and fans alike, his versatility as a musician is reflected in his ventures into various musical genres.

In addition to his classical albums, he has released globally acclaimed pop, rock, and EDM albums and has worked on soundtracks for award-winning films, including a collaboration with Peter Gabriel on the Grammy Award-winning soundtrack Passion for The Last Temptation of Christ. Notably, Shankar created a 10-string stereophonic double violin - known as the LSD - which covers the entire orchestral string family's range.

Over his four-decade career, he has toured and recorded with artists such as U2, Talking Heads, Allah Rakha, and Zakir Hussain, and co-founded the groundbreaking world music ensemble Shakti with John McLaughlin in the mid-1970s.

The performance ison Friday, September 18, 2026 at New York Society for Ethical Culture, Adler Hall, 2 West 64th Street, Manhattan.

Performers include L. Shankar: Electric Double Violin and Vocals, Selvaganesh Vinayakram: Kanjira (frame drum), Mridangam (barrel drum), Konnakol, and Amit Kavthekar: Tabla.

WMI's MASTERS series showcases renowned artists from around the world, highlighting the most celebrated individuals in their crafts.

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