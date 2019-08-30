Kyle Dean Massey Returns To Feinstein's/54 Below In September

Aug. 30, 2019  

Kyle Dean Massey Returns To Feinstein's/54 Below In September

Returning to Feinstein's/54 Below for his first New York solo concert in over two years, Kyle Dean Massey, star of Broadway's Wicked, Next to Normal, and Pippin, as well as the ABC series "Nashville," looks back on the songs that shaped his life, and the life that shaped his voice.

From his small town Arkansas beginnings, to making his Broadway debut on roller skates, to becoming Broadway's longest-running Fiyero in Wicked, audiences can expect humorous and heartfelt stories from his life and career, as well as a setlist filled with hits from his career, his favorite pop songs, and some unexpected mashups and fun surprises.

Reunited with his music director and collaborator Benjamin Rauhala, you won't want to miss Kyle Dean Massey this September as he makes his triumphant return to the New York cabaret stage!

$35-$45 cover charge. $75 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.



Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: Randy Rainbow Releases New JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Parody
  • Breaking: COMPANY Will Open On Broadway This Spring Starring Lenk, LuPone
  • VIDEO: Josh Groban Sends in His CATS Audition Tape
  • 'They're Going To Harass You' Says FOX News Host Of Male Ballet Dancers In A Segment About Lara Spencer's Apology
  • BWW Exclusive: NAMT 2020 Festival Of New Musicals To Accept Applications Free Of Charge
  • Michael Shannon and Paul Sparks Withdraw from TFANA's WAITING FOR GODOT