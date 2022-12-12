Kurt Deutsch Named Senior Vice President, Warner Music Entertainment & Theatrical Ventures

Grammy-winning industry exec Kurt Deutsch has been named to the newly created post of Senior Vice President, Warner Music Entertainment & Theatrical Ventures. In his new role, Deutsch will oversee the development of new theatrical productions and investments, while continuing to be a connector with songwriters, artists, and catalogs through collaborations with Warner Chappell Music and the various Warner Music Group (Nasdaq: WMG) labels. Deutsch, who has been with WMG since 2017, will continue to be based in New York and will now report to Charles Cohen, President, Warner Music Entertainment (WME).

Deutsch is well known as the founder of Sh-K-Boom/Ghostlight, the multi-Grammy Award-winning theatrical music label that he launched in 2000. Joining Warner Music Group five years ago, he continued to run the label, while also taking on the additional role of SVP, Theatrical & Catalog Development for Warner Chappell Music, WMG's music publishing arm. With Deutsch's move to WME, Ghostlight will continue as an industry-leading force in musical theatre recordings as part of WMG's Arts Music portfolio of labels.

In making the announcement, Charles Cohen said: "Warner Music Group has long been an avid supporter of musical theatre, and I'm very happy to be expanding WME's scope by bringing Kurt into our division. The theatre world is a dynamic, thriving arena that perfectly dovetails with our burgeoning film and TV ventures. Kurt is highly respected throughout the theatrical community, and his deep experience, brilliant creative instincts, and invaluable relationships will be pivotal as we continue to expand our IP development, investment, and production. We're looking forward to all the compelling projects and new opportunities that he'll be spearheading under the WME banner."

Kurt Deutsch noted: "I'm excited to be able to build on my work at both Ghostlight and Warner Chappell by joining Charlie and the team at WME. The musical theatre space today is filled with more incredible talent than ever, from powerful new songwriters and performers to outstanding book writers and lyricists to innovative directors and producers. I'm looking forward to helping create, develop, and market new shows and productions that will inspire and enthrall audiences across the globe, while building a timeless repertoire of modern classics for the Warner family."

In his new post, Deutsch will continue to work closely with songwriters he has signed or re-signed to Warner Chappell, including Lynn Ahrens & Stephen Flaherty, Joe Iconis, Toby Marlow & Lucy Moss, Alan Menken, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Eddie Perfect, Stephen Schwartz, and Shaina Taub.

Under Deutsch's guidance over the past two decades, Ghostlight became the leading independent label in Original Broadway Cast Recordings, as well as producing albums for many of Broadway's brightest stars. Among its many releases - now numbering nearly 300 - the label has earned Grammy Awards for In the Heights, The Book of Mormon, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, and The Band's Visit. Ghostlight is nominated in this year's Grammys for the Original Broadway Cast Recording of the Tony and Pulitzer Award-winning musical, A Strange Loop.

Since joining Warner Chappell Music (WCM), Deutsch has been involved in a string of hugely successful productions. The company co-produced David Byrne's American Utopia on Broadway, which won a special Tony Award, and along with WME, co-produced the Grammy and Emmy-nominated film directed by Spike Lee. WCM also co-produced musicals such as Beetlejuice - composed by WCM writer Eddie Perfect - and Tina, with cast albums for both released by Ghostlight.

Deutsch is currently working on a series of productions, including WCM songwriter Ross Golan's acclaimed The Wrong Man and the Broadway-bound The Notebook in collaboration with producer Kevin McCollum. Other key projects in development include an animated film, Winter Wonderland, written by Cinco Paul and based on the classic Bernard and Smith song.