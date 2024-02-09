Video: Kristin Chenoweth Releases A Capella Version of 'Popular' Amid TikTok & UMG Dispute

TikTok creators have been in a frenzy since Universal Music Group (UMG), the largest music company globally, withdrew the rights to all its songs from TikTok, the immensely popular video platform that has been a dominant force in social media trends since 2020.

Contract negotiations leading to UMG's decision are complex, but the consequences were swift. Suddenly, millions of songs for numerous regular TikTok users have vanished from the platform. Countless videos that had previously gone viral were muted due to the use of songs recorded by UMG. Various well-known artists on the platform found themselves entirely disconnected from fans.

Among the affected content was the original Broadway cast album of Wicked in UMG's catalog. Enter a familiar face to the rescue, Kristin Chenoweth ('it's good to see me, isn't it?').

Tony winner Kristin Chenoweth, known for sharing glimpses of her quirky daily life on the app, stepped in to record an a cappella rendition of 'Popular' from Wicked. This provided TikTok users worldwide with a fresh version of the song to incorporate into their content until UMG and TikTok can resume negotiations.

In the video, Chenoweth, adorned in a vibrant pink sweater and a smile, shared her rendition with a simple caption: "Heard this one isn't on TikTok anymore... here you go. You're welcome!"

Appreciative comments flooded in, with some expressing gratitude for the gesture and others marveling at how Chenoweth's voice remains nearly identical to when she originated the role of Glinda in the beloved musical 20 years ago. Content creators have already embraced the audio, with some retroactively applying it to videos that were previously silenced, effectively making Chenoweth the voice behind past viral videos.

Ozians all over TikTok are saying thank you to the good witch!