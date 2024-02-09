Video: Kristin Chenoweth Releases A Capella Version of 'Popular' Amid TikTok & UMG Dispute

While TikTok and UMG battle out contract negotiations, the original Glinda stepped in to give fans a new version of one of the most 'popular' songs from WICKED!

By: Feb. 09, 2024

POPULAR

2 Broadway Shows Close Today Photo 1 2 Broadway Shows Close Today
Listen to the 2024 Grammy Nominees for Best Musical Theater Album Photo 2 Listen to the 2024 Grammy Nominees for Best Musical Theater Album
Photos: Boy George Takes His First Bows in MOULIN ROUGE! On Broadway Photo 3 Photos: Boy George Takes His First Bows in MOULIN ROUGE! On Broadway
Tom Holland Will Star in ROMEO & JULIET in London's West End Photo 4 Tom Holland Will Star in ROMEO & JULIET in London's West End

Wicked Show Information
Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets from: $112
Cast
Photos
Videos
Shop Merch

TikTok creators have been in a frenzy since Universal Music Group (UMG), the largest music company globally, withdrew the rights to all its songs from TikTok, the immensely popular video platform that has been a dominant force in social media trends since 2020.

Contract negotiations leading to UMG's decision are complex, but the consequences were swift. Suddenly, millions of songs for numerous regular TikTok users have vanished from the platform. Countless videos that had previously gone viral were muted due to the use of songs recorded by UMG. Various well-known artists on the platform found themselves entirely disconnected from fans.

Among the affected content was the original Broadway cast album of Wicked in UMG's catalog. Enter a familiar face to the rescue, Kristin Chenoweth ('it's good to see me, isn't it?'). 

Tony winner Kristin Chenoweth, known for sharing glimpses of her quirky daily life on the app, stepped in to record an a cappella rendition of 'Popular' from Wicked. This provided TikTok users worldwide with a fresh version of the song to incorporate into their content until UMG and TikTok can resume negotiations.

In the video, Chenoweth, adorned in a vibrant pink sweater and a smile, shared her rendition with a simple caption: "Heard this one isn't on TikTok anymore... here you go. You're welcome!"

Appreciative comments flooded in, with some expressing gratitude for the gesture and others marveling at how Chenoweth's voice remains nearly identical to when she originated the role of Glinda in the beloved musical 20 years ago. Content creators have already embraced the audio, with some retroactively applying it to videos that were previously silenced, effectively making Chenoweth the voice behind past viral videos. 

Ozians all over TikTok are saying thank you to the good witch! 




RELATED STORIES

1
Mary Kate Morrissey, Alexandra Socha and More Will Take Over in WICKED Photo
Mary Kate Morrissey, Alexandra Socha and More Will Take Over in WICKED

WICKED will welcome new cast members to the Gershwin Theatre this spring. Check out which five actors will step into Oz soon!

2
Video: WICKED Cast Members Perform Ozcapella Version of One Short Day Photo
Video: WICKED Cast Members Perform 'Ozcapella' Version of 'One Short Day'

 Wicked cast members Mary Kate Morrisey, Allie Trimm and Jordan Litz recently took to a stairwell in the Gershwin Theatre to perform an 'Ozcapella' version of 'One Short Day.' Check out the video here!

3
Video: Watch WICKEDs Alyssa Fox Perform The Wizard and I at the Empire State Building Photo
Video: Watch WICKED's Alyssa Fox Perform 'The Wizard and I' at the Empire State Building

Watch Wicked's Alyssa Fox perform 'The Wizard and I' at the Empire State Building here!

4
Video: WICKED Alumni Come Out to Celebrate 20 Years of Green (and Pink) Photo
Video: WICKED Alumni Come Out to Celebrate 20 Years of Green (and Pink)

Since Wicked opened on Broadway in 2003, 25 women have taken the stage as Elphaba, and 19 more have portrayed Glinda- and those figures don't even include the many understudies and standbys who have also covered the beloved roles. Many of those women were on hand Monday night as the show celebrated its 20th anniversary.

Buy at the Theatre Shop T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More

Wicked Show Art Pop Socket Wicked Show Art Pop Socket
Wicked One Short Day Mug Wicked One Short Day Mug
Unisex NYC Clock Tee V3 Unisex NYC Clock Tee V3
Wicked Women's Pullover Wicked Women's Pullover

From This Author - Lauren Hilton

Video: Bravo TV's RHONYC Dorinda Medley Sings 'Sweet Caroline' on Stage with Cast of A BEAUTIFUL NOISEVideo: Bravo TV's RHONYC Dorinda Medley Sings 'Sweet Caroline' on Stage with Cast of A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
Video: Watch the Exciting Moment Gabi Campo Learned She Booked CABARET AT THE KIT KAT CLUB on BroadwayVideo: Watch the Exciting Moment Gabi Campo Learned She Booked CABARET AT THE KIT KAT CLUB on Broadway
Jonathan Bennett Shares Video Telling Husband He Booked Spamalot on BroadwayJonathan Bennett Shares Video Telling Husband He Booked Spamalot on Broadway
AMERICAN FAST, JEZEBEL, & TWELFTH NIGHT – Check Out This Week's Top Stage MagsAMERICAN FAST, JEZEBEL, & TWELFTH NIGHT – Check Out This Week's Top Stage Mags

Videos

Tina Fey Talks MEAN GIRLS on 'Las Culturistas' Video
Tina Fey Talks MEAN GIRLS on 'Las Culturistas'
Broadway Sessions Welcomes Back All-Stars to Celebrate Black History Month Video
Broadway Sessions Welcomes Back All-Stars to Celebrate Black History Month
WATER FOR ELEPHANTS Company Gets Ready for Broadway Video
WATER FOR ELEPHANTS Company Gets Ready for Broadway
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central A SIGN OF THE TIMES
MJ THE MUSICAL
WICKED
Ticket Central TICKET DISCOUNTS
MOULIN ROUGE!
THE LION KING

Recommended For You