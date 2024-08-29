Kori Chambers, Judith Stern Peck & Esther Perel To Be Honored At The Moving Families Forward Gala

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The honorees have been revealed for the 2024 Moving Families Forward Gala which will take place on Monday, October 28th at the JW Marriott Essex House in New York City. The event benefits the vital programs and ongoing services for children and families at the Ackerman Institute for the Family.

The 2024 Honorees will be: Kori Chambers, multi-Emmy winning co-anchor of the PIX11 News at 6:00 p.m., 6:30 p.m. and 10 p.m.; Judith Stern Peck, LCSW, Director of the Money and Family Life Project at Ackerman Institute for the Family; and Esther Perel, renowned psychotherapist and New York Times bestselling author.

Kori Chambers will be honored with the Moving Families Forward Media Award. Judith Stern Peck will be honored with the Moving Families Forward Leadership Award. Esther Perel will be honored with the Moving Families Forward Luminary Award.

"This year's honorees will be presented with the Moving Families Forward Award in recognition of their outstanding contributions in the fields of family therapy, mental health, leadership and giving back to the community," says Adi Loebl, MD. "Kori Chambers is not only a leader in the world of media, but he has also worked tirelessly giving back to the healthcare community. Judith Stern Peck's contributions as a therapist and consultant for Ackerman around money and family have brought the highest standard of excellence to our organization for many years. Esther Perel is recognized around the world as one of today's most insightful and original voices on modern relationships."

Erica Hill, CNN Anchor and National Correspondent, will emcee the evening for the first time. The 2024 Moving Families Forward Gala Co-Chairs are Deborah Werner, Imke Oster and Nicole Poteat. Ira Sallen is Chair of the board of directors for Ackerman Institute for the Family.

The funds raised at the 2024 Moving Families Forward gala play a vital role in sustaining Ackerman Institute for the Family's mission to deliver essential mental health services, training programs, and innovative clinical research to hundreds of families across the five boroughs. As champions of diversity and inclusion, a variety of specialized centers and projects address the diverse needs of various communities, particularly those facing significant challenges. These include support for LGBTQIA+ families, assistance for Latinx youth and immigrant families, resources for those in foster care and adoption, and enhancing support for the Center for Developing Child and Family. Ackerman is growing their partnerships with New York City universities to train therapists from BIPOC backgrounds, and collaborations with over 65 schools, hospitals, and agencies to provide clinical outreach services to at-risk youth and families.

Ackerman treats all types of families. In these times of heightened mental health needs nationwide, their commitment to providing accessible and inclusive treatment and training to improve the lives of families and children is more vital than ever.

For more information about the important ongoing work, programs, and services of Ackerman Institute for the Family go to: www.ackerman.org

To purchase tickets to the 2024 Moving Families Forward Gala, go to: https://www.ackerman.org/gala/