Kobalt Signs Actor and Composer Tituss Burgess

The Preacher's Wife, the new musical for which Burgess as composed the score, will have its debut at Atlanta's Alliance Theater in Spring 2024.

By: Dec. 13, 2023

POPULAR

Review Roundup: HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Opens on Broadway Photo 1 Review Roundup: HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Opens on Broadway
The Best Theater of 2023: Shows that Ruled the Year Photo 2 The Best Theater of 2023: Shows that Ruled the Year
2023 Holiday Gifts for Broadway-Lovers Photo 3 2023 Holiday Gifts for Broadway-Lovers
Heartstopper's Joe Locke Will Make Broadway Debut in SWEENEY TODD Photo 4 Heartstopper's Joe Locke Will Make Broadway Debut in SWEENEY TODD

Kobalt Signs Actor and Composer Tituss Burgess

Kobalt has signed actor and composer, Tituss Burgess to a worldwide publishing agreement on all of Tituss' artist works as well as the musical, The Preacher's Wife, for which he has composed the score. The Preacher's Wife will have its debut at Atlanta's Alliance Theater in Spring 2024.

Emmy and SAG-nominated Tituss Burgess has quickly emerged as one of the entertainment industry's most versatile and dynamic performers, with his work in television, film, and theater generating both critical and commercial acclaim. Tituss is currently starring as Harold Zidler in Moulin Rouge! The Musical on Broadway. He was most recently seen on TV in Season 2 of the hit Apple TV+ series Schmigadoon!. He starred in the hit Netflix comedy series Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (nominations for four consecutive Emmy Awards, a SAG Award, and two Critics' Choice TV Awards). He reprised his role in the Netflix interactive special Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverendand and was nominated for an Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor. Tituss most recently starred alongside Jane Krakowski in Center Of The YOUniverse for Audible, a musical comedy he co-created and which had a sold out run at The Minetta Lane Theatre and will soon be available to hear on Audible. In film, Tituss starred in the MGM Aretha Franklin biopic, Respect, and in the Netflix films Set It Up and Dolemite Is My Name. Tituss currently stars in the animated musical comedy series Central Park for Apple TV+, for which he was nominated for his sixth Emmy Award. A veteran of the stage, Burgess made his Broadway debut as 'Eddie' in Good Vibrations and has played 'Hal Miller' in Jersey Boys, 'Nicely-Nicely Johnson' in the 2009 revival of Guys and Dolls, and 'Sebastian' in The Little Mermaid.

"Tituss is a powerhouse artist who not only lights up stage and screen but is capable of writing indelible songs that will undoubtedly be in the musical theater canon for years to come," said Sue Drew, Kobalt Music.

Commenting on the deal, Burgess said, "Music has been a lifelong passion of mine. I came to New York 20 years ago to be a composer, acting just happened first. Now, together with Kobalt, I get to make my lifelong dream come true."



RELATED STORIES

1
Theatre Director Michael Blakemore Dies at 95 Photo
Theatre Director Michael Blakemore Dies at 95

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that theatre director Michael Blakemore has died at age 95. Read his obituary here.

2
Full Cast Set For WATER FOR ELEPHANTS; Plus Watch a New Music Video Photo
Full Cast Set For WATER FOR ELEPHANTS; Plus Watch a New Music Video

The full cast has been announced for the Broadway premiere of the new musical WATER FOR ELEPHANTS. Find out who is joining the cast, plus watch a brand new music video here!

3
Full Cast Set for THE ALLY at The Public Theater Photo
Full Cast Set for THE ALLY at The Public Theater

The Public Theater has revealed the complete cast for the world premiere of THE ALLY written by Tony Award-winning playwrightItamar Moses (The Band’s Visit) and directed by Drama Desk winner Lila Neugebauer (Appropriate). 

4
Plaza and Abbott Out of DANNY AND THE DEEP BLUE SEA Performances Photo
Plaza and Abbott Out of DANNY AND THE DEEP BLUE SEA Performances

Aubrey Plaza and Christopher Abbott will be out of Danny and the Deep Blue Sea Dec 12-14 due to sickness. 

More Hot Stories For You

Full Cast Set for THE ALLY at The Public Theater Starring Josh Radnor & MoreFull Cast Set for THE ALLY at The Public Theater Starring Josh Radnor & More
Aubrey Plaza and Christopher Abbott Out of DANNY AND THE DEEP BLUE SEA Performances This WeekAubrey Plaza and Christopher Abbott Out of DANNY AND THE DEEP BLUE SEA Performances This Week
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 12/10/23Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 12/10/23
Kristin Caskey Elected as Chair of the Board at The Broadway LeagueKristin Caskey Elected as Chair of the Board at The Broadway League

Videos

MEAN GIRLS Cast Reveals How the Original Film Impacted the Movie Musical Video
MEAN GIRLS Cast Reveals How the Original Film Impacted the Movie Musical
Patrick Olson Unpacks Life's Mysteries in EMERGENCE Video
Patrick Olson Unpacks Life's Mysteries in EMERGENCE
Interview: THE COLOR PURPLE Director Breaks Down Fantasia's 'I'm Here' Video
Interview: THE COLOR PURPLE Director Breaks Down Fantasia's 'I'm Here'
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO
SHUCKED
HAMILTON
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
PURLIE VICTORIOUS
THE BOOK OF MORMON

Recommended For You