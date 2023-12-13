Kobalt Signs Actor and Composer Tituss Burgess

Kobalt has signed actor and composer, Tituss Burgess to a worldwide publishing agreement on all of Tituss' artist works as well as the musical, The Preacher's Wife, for which he has composed the score. The Preacher's Wife will have its debut at Atlanta's Alliance Theater in Spring 2024.

Emmy and SAG-nominated Tituss Burgess has quickly emerged as one of the entertainment industry's most versatile and dynamic performers, with his work in television, film, and theater generating both critical and commercial acclaim. Tituss is currently starring as Harold Zidler in Moulin Rouge! The Musical on Broadway. He was most recently seen on TV in Season 2 of the hit Apple TV+ series Schmigadoon!. He starred in the hit Netflix comedy series Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (nominations for four consecutive Emmy Awards, a SAG Award, and two Critics' Choice TV Awards). He reprised his role in the Netflix interactive special Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverendand and was nominated for an Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor. Tituss most recently starred alongside Jane Krakowski in Center Of The YOUniverse for Audible, a musical comedy he co-created and which had a sold out run at The Minetta Lane Theatre and will soon be available to hear on Audible. In film, Tituss starred in the MGM Aretha Franklin biopic, Respect, and in the Netflix films Set It Up and Dolemite Is My Name. Tituss currently stars in the animated musical comedy series Central Park for Apple TV+, for which he was nominated for his sixth Emmy Award. A veteran of the stage, Burgess made his Broadway debut as 'Eddie' in Good Vibrations and has played 'Hal Miller' in Jersey Boys, 'Nicely-Nicely Johnson' in the 2009 revival of Guys and Dolls, and 'Sebastian' in The Little Mermaid.

"Tituss is a powerhouse artist who not only lights up stage and screen but is capable of writing indelible songs that will undoubtedly be in the musical theater canon for years to come," said Sue Drew, Kobalt Music.

Commenting on the deal, Burgess said, "Music has been a lifelong passion of mine. I came to New York 20 years ago to be a composer, acting just happened first. Now, together with Kobalt, I get to make my lifelong dream come true."