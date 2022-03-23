Klezmer Star Frank London To Join Alessandra Belloni and Alioune Faye In Flushing Town Hall's Next MINI GLOBAL MASHUP

Flushing Town Hall's popular, monthly concert series of Mini-Global Mashups will continue on Sunday, April 3 at 1:00 PM with Southern Italy Meets Senegal.

Series curator and acclaimed Klezmer trumpeter and composer, Frank London, will join this program's featured artists as a special, musical guest.

"These concerts have been a real joy to hear, watch, and experience these last many months at the Hall, and they were so exciting for me to program," says London. "I'm excited to join the mix and experiment on stage!"

In keeping with the spirit of the series, London will be joining Alessandra Belloni and Alioune Faye, each a master in the traditional sounds of their respective countries, to "mashup" and create something new and spontaneous.

Alessandra Belloni is a singer, percussionist, dancer, and actress. She specializes in traditional Southern Italian folk dances and percussion combined with vocals. Her voice has been described by The New York Times as "exultant." The Los Angeles Times says Belloni is "a virtuoso" with "an enormously powerful presence."

Born in Rome, Belloni is committed to preserving the strong and rich traditions of her culture. She is the founder, artistic director, and lead performer of "I GIULLARI DI PIAZZA," an Italian ensemble in residence at New York City's Cathedral of St. John the Divine and designer of a line of tambourines belonging to a signature series made by Remo. She has performed at Lincoln Center, Carnegie Hall, Symphony Space, Joe's Pub, and Madison Square Garden, as well as at drumming and world music festivals across the globe.

Alioune Faye hails from a long line of Senegalese drummers and griots (wandering musicians, poets, singers, and historians). He has worked with such greats as Youssou N'dour, Stevie Wonder, and Peter Gabriel, as well as with Senegal's premier sabar ensemble, Sing Sing Rhythm. He plays sabar, tama and djembe. Currently based in New York, Faye is the leader of the group Yakar Rhythms.

"Celebrating and showcasing the commonalities and differences of global cultures is dear to our hearts at Flushing Town Hall. Mini-Global Mashups are fun, informative, and quickly becoming one of our most popular programs," says Flushing Town Hall Executive & Artistic Director Ellen Kodadek.

For Flushing Town Hall's full schedule of events and to purchase tickets, visit: https://www.flushingtownhall.org/events

Although as of March 7, 2022, New York City has relaxed its COVID policies for indoor arts and entertainment events, Flushing Town Hall will maintain its prior policy for the safety of its audiences, artists, and staff. This policy will remain in effect until further notice: Flushing Town Hall requires all visitors, performers, and staff to show proof of vaccination against COVID-19 with matching identification. Additionally, masks will be required at all times. For more details on Flushing Town Hall's Covid-safety measures and vaccine requirements, please visit: https://www.flushingtownhall.org/covid-safety.