Kimiko Glenn Narrates Audiobook of WHAT PRETTY GIRLS ARE MADE OF

Award-winning actress, Kimiko Glenn, narrates the audio edition of Lindsay Jill Roth's novel, "WHAT PRETTY GIRLS ARE MADE OF." Blackstone Audio released the audiobook today, November 17th, 2021 which was originally published by Simon & Schuster's Pocket Star imprint.

Glenn is an American actor, singer, and Broadway performer, best known for her role as Brook Soso in the award-winning Netflix series "ORANGE IS THE NEW BLACK," which earned her three Screen Actors Guild awards for Outstanding Ensemble in a Comedy Series.

Glenn is one of the hottest voices currently in animation, voicing the titular role on Nickelodeon's "BABY SHARK" as 'Baby Shark.' Her newest feature "MY LITTLE PONY: A NEW GENERATION" just dropped on Netflix and was the #1 movie in the world in its first week. In 2019, she voiced Peni Parker in the Academy Award Feature "SPIDERMAN: INTO THE SPIDERVERSE."

In her Broadway debut, Glenn originated the role of 'Dawn' in Sara Bareillas' "WAITRESS." Her nuanced performances of all different kinds of characters is a perfect fit to voice the depth and humor of "WHAT PRETTY GIRLS ARE MADE OF," the thinly veiled tell-all set behind the scenes in the cutthroat world of high-end makeup. While this cosmetics company doesn't test on animals, it certainly isn't cruelty-free.

Roth says of Glenn's casting, "I have admired Kimiko's work from my sofa to seeing her live on stage, her voice always resonating with me as one of such versatility. I'm thrilled she has brought to life the characters I spent so much time creating. They sound better in her voice than they did in my head, and the audio world is in for a real treat."

Roth and Glenn will be hosting a virtual book club in the coming months, where participants can have their questions answered live with the author and actress.

"WHAT PRETTY GIRLS ARE MADE OF" is also available on Amazon and iBooks.