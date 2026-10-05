Kimberly Faye Greenberg Releases LIGHTS! CAMERA! VAUDEVILLE!

Award-winning performer and Broadway professional brings the magic of vaudeville to a new generation with an interactive children's book celebrating creativity, confidence, and the performing arts

Kimberly Faye Greenberg (Danny & Sylvia, One Night with Fanny Brice, Fabulous Fanny Brice), award-winning performer, author, Broadway professional, and performing arts business coach known as The Broadway Expert, will release her second book, LIGHTS! CAMERA! VAUDEVILLE!, on November 3, 2026, from Headline Kids, an imprint of Headline Books. The book is currently available for pre-order on Amazon.

Written for children ages 7-12, LIGHTS! CAMERA! VAUDEVILLE! introduces young readers to the colorful world of vaudeville through the story of Mark and Mary, two children who discover that their local movie theater was once a lively vaudeville house filled with music, comedy, and dazzling performers.As they uncover the theater's history, Mark and Mary are inspired to step into the spotlight and create an act of their own.

And the adventure doesn't end when readers turn the final page. LIGHTS! CAMERA! VAUDEVILLE! includes access to an interactive online experience, allowing young readers to continue exploring the world of vaudeville beyond the book itself.

'I wanted to create a book that would introduce kids to the magic of vaudeville while also encouraging them to create, perform, and use their imaginations,' said Kimberly Faye Greenberg. 'Vaudeville was all about bringing together different kinds of performers and giving people a place to entertain, connect, and tell stories. I love the idea of bringing that spirit to a new generation and reminding kids that they don't have to wait for someone to give them permission to be creative. They can make their own act, tell their own story, and step into the spotlight.'

The book draws on Greenberg's more than 25 years as a professional performer in theatre, film, and television, as well as her extensive connection to the history of musical theatre and vaudeville through her acclaimed portrayals of legendary performer Fanny Brice.

Greenberg is perhaps best known for her work as a performer portraying Fanny Brice. She has played Brice in four productions and on two CDs, and her acclaimed solo show, Fabulous Fanny: The Songs and Stories of Fanny Brice, has toured nationally for more than a decade. The production and her portrayals have been praised by outlets including The New York Times, Time Out New York, American Theatre Magazine, the Associated Press, and others.

She is also the first and only actress to play leading roles in two Off-Broadway musicals simultaneously, appearing in One Night With Fanny Brice and Danny & Sylvia: The Danny Kaye Musical at St. Luke's Theatre in New York City.

Her additional performance credits include The Kid From Brooklyn: The Danny Kaye Musical, Christmas Rappings Off-Broadway, Off-Broadway musical concerts of Miracle on 34th Street and Mr. President for the Actors Fund/Theatrical Gems, Rachel Michelson on HBO's The Plot Against America, and Nurse Wilkinson on The WB's Charmed.

In addition to her performing career, Greenberg is known as The Broadway Expert, working as a performing arts business and marketing coach for onstage, backstage, and creative artists. Her first book, Business & Marketing Strategy for the Proactive Performer, was published by Headline Books and became a #1 and #2 Hot New Release in Performing Arts Reference and is also available in The Drama Bookshop in NYC.

With LIGHTS! CAMERA! VAUDEVILLE!, Greenberg combines her lifelong love of performing, theatre history, and storytelling to create a book designed to inspire young readers to discover the performer within themselves.

LIGHTS! CAMERA! VAUDEVILLE! will be released November 3, 2026, and is currently available for pre-order on Amazon. The book will also be available through Headline Books. Learn more about the book and get your copy at LightsCameraVaudeville.com or Here.

About Kimberly Faye Greenberg

Kimberly Faye Greenberg is an award-winning performer, author, Broadway professional, and performing arts business coach known as The Broadway Expert. A professional actress for more than 25 years, she has performed Off-Broadway, on tour, in film and television, and across the country in her acclaimed solo show Fabulous Fanny: The Songs and Stories of Fanny Brice. She is the first and only actress to play leading roles in two Off-Broadway musicals simultaneously and is widely known for her numerous portrayals of Fanny Brice.

As The Broadway Expert, Greenberg provides coaching, workshops, masterclasses, and resources for performing artists and backstage professionals. Her work and teachings have been featured by Backstage, TheatreMania, BroadwayCon, Music Theatre International, Ken Davenport's TheatreMakers Studio, Broadway Blogspot, Theatre Nerds, Schools.com, and other theatre and entertainment outlets.

About Headline Books

Headline Books is an independent publisher based in Terra Alta, West Virginia, with a publishing history dating back to 1988. The company has been recognized as Independent Publisher of the Year and has published books across a wide range of genres and subjects. Headline Kid is the company's imprint dedicated to children's books.

LIGHTS! CAMERA! VAUDEVILLE!

Author: Kimberly Faye Greenberg

Publisher: Headline Kid, an imprint of Headline Books

Publication Date: November 3, 2026

Age Range: 7-12

Format: Paperback

Availability: Currently available for pre-order on Amazon and through Headline Books

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