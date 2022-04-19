Kiki Kogelnik to Participate 59th International Art Exhibition Of La Biennale Di Venezia

Simone Subal Gallery has announced Kiki Kogelnik's participation in the main exhibition at the 59th International Art Exhibition of La Biennale di Venezia, titled 'The Milk of Dreams' and curated by Cecilia Alemani, director and chief curator of High Line Art in New York.



The show's title is a reference to a series of drawings that were later turned into a children's book by Surrealist artist Leonora Carrington and will focus on three distinct areas of inquiry: "the representation of bodies and their metamorphoses; the relationship between individuals and technologies; the connection between bodies and the Earth."



The exhibition will take place from April 23rd to November 27th, 2022.