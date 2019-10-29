Kids' Night on Broadway Set for February 25, 2020

The Broadway League announced today that Kids' Night on Broadway will take place on Tuesday, February 25, 2020. Tickets will be available for purchase in December. Fans can sign up for The Broadway Fan Club at KidsNightonBroadway.com to be the first to know when tickets go on sale!

Kids' Night on Broadway is an annual event where kids and teenagers, age 18 and under, can attend participating Broadway shows for free when accompanied by a full-paying adult (all guests must have a ticket to attend shows; offer is applied as 50% off each ticket; no additional 'free' tickets are added to orders).

A Kids' Night on Broadway ticket also includes restaurant discounts, parking discounts, and more. Select shows will offer in-theatre activities for kids including talkbacks, special edition activity books, and other events still to be announced.

Audience members attending their first Broadway show can visit the show's merchandise counter or ask their usher about getting a commemorative "My First Broadway Show" sticker to wear or place on their Playbill.

Kids' Night on Broadway will also take place in multiple cities around the country, with different shows and venues putting their own spin on the event throughout the year. Check KidsNightonBroadway.com for specific dates and locations.

Kids' Night on Broadway, a program of The Broadway League, is generously presented by The New York Times with additional support from Westchester Family.

Photo Credit: Henry McGee





