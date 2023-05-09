Kevin Chamberlin Joins THEATRE COUNTDOWN PODCAST With Ben Cameron And Asmeret Ghebremichael

In the latest episode of Theatre Countdown, TV star and Tony Award nominee, Kevin Chamberlin (The Addams Family, Seussical, Dirty Blonde) shares his top five theatre memories of all time.

Hosted by Broadway stars and theatre obsessed besties, Ben Cameron (Wicked, Aida) and Asmeret Ghebremichael (The Book of Mormon, Legally Blonde), Theatre Countdown is the jazziest and razzly-dazzliest podcast this side of the curtain!

In every episode Ben and Asmeret chat about the latest and greatest theatre news, share never before told stories from their careers, play fun games, and then count down each of their theatre themed lists. These countdown lists range from top 10 Broadway shows and top 10 cast albums to top 10 eleven o'clock numbers and top 10 theatre memories.

Theatre Countdown is by fans, for fans, providing a safe space for theatre lovers from around the world to gather, embrace, and gush about their love for the theatre.

Theatre Countdown is produced by Countdown Network. Founded by Broadway and TV star, Eric Petersen (Kevin Can F Himself, School of Rock), and award-winning TV producer and author, Danny Jordan (Extreme Makeover Home Edition, MasterChef), Countdown Network is a hub for all things countdowns: Christmas, Disney, Parenting, Theatre and beyond! Countdown Network prides itself on producing uplifting and entertaining content that inspires listeners to live their most authentic lives.