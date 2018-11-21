Kerry Washington Visits SCANDAL Co-Star Tony Goldwyn at NETWORK

Earlier this week, Kerry Washington visited her former "Scandal" co-star Tony Goldwyn, who is currently on Broadway starring opposite Bryan Cranston in "Network."Washington and Goldwyn played Olivia Pope and President Fitzgerald Grant on the hit ABC drama.

Washington took to Instagram to share two photos with Goldwyn. She also spoke about the show saying, "Last night we got to see @networkbway and it was AMAZING. It's bold & innovative & FUN. But also tremendously provocative & moving & important. @bryancranston @tonygoldwyn & @tatianamaslany are truly fantastic. Congrats to the entire company!!!!! So inspiring."

See the Instagrams below!

Washington is also starring on Broadway currently in the play "American Son." Goldwyn showed his support by attending opening night of the play.

