Kerry Ellis' New Album, 'Feels Like Home', is Now Available
Kerry Ellis' new album, Feels Like Home, is now available!
You can purchase the album, which is signed by Kerry, on her website here!
Tracklist:
1. Your Song
2. Who Wants To Live Forever
3. Ticket To Ride
4. A Million Dreams
5. Shallow
6. Feels Like Home
7. She Used To Be Mine
8. Feed The Birds
9. When You Believe
10. Into The Unknown
Kerry Ellis has fast become recognised as the leading lady of West End musicals from her starring roles in London and on Broadway. She has also achieved chart-topping success as a recording artist signed to Universal Decca with her debut album Anthems.
Kerry originated the role of Meat, in Queen's We Will Rock You and was the first British Elphaba in the West End smash, Wicked, for which Kerry won the 2008 Whatsonstage.com Award for 'Best Takeover in a Role'. She then immediately transferred to Broadway and played Elphaba at the Gershwin Theater for 6 months, where she won the Broadway.com Audience Award for Favourite Female Breakthrough Performance, before returning to London for 6 months in 2009. Her many other leading role credits include Nancy in Oliver! at Drury lane, Eliza Doolittle in My Fair Lady, Ellen in Miss Saigon and Fantine in Les Miserables.
