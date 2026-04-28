Kerrigan & Lowdermilk's ADA TWIST, SCIENTIST & FRIENDS Crowdfunds Cast Recording Ahead of New York Run

Ada Twist, Scientist & Friends is crowdfunding for its upcoming cast recording. The children's musical features a book by Lauren Gunderson, music by Bree Lowdermilk, and lyrics by Kait Kerrigan.

The musical is based on the books Rosie Revere, Engineer; Iggy Peck, Architect; and Ada Twist Scientist by Andrea Beaty, which spotlights the STEM curriculum (focusing on science, technology, engineering and math).

It has also been announced that the show will open the season at the New Victory Theatre on 42nd Street this October. More details will be announced at a later date.

The release the cast album, the team is hoping to raise $20,000. To support this album, you can make a tax-deductible donation through TheatreWorks USA. A donation of the following amounts would cover:

$100 — mastering one song

$250 — mixing one song

$500 — studio time to record one actor's vocals

$1,000 — one actor's full session fee

$5,000 — the sound engineer for the entire recording

$10,000 — now you're a producer on the album which will give you special access and credit

To learn more or to donate, click here.

About Kait Kerrigan

Kait Kerrigan is an award-winning bookwriter, lyricist, and playwright. Broadway: The Great Gatsby (book). West End: The Great Gatsby, The Time Traveller's Wife. Off-Broadway: The Mad Ones, Henry and Mudge. 2025: The Heart (La Jolla Playhouse), The Great Gatsby (Seoul), The Mad Ones (London), Indigo (UK Tour). Regional: Justice, Earthrise, Father/Daughter, Imaginary Love, Disaster Relief. Digital: A Killer Party.

Awards: Kleban Award (libretto), Jonathan Larson Award (lyric-writing), Most Promising Lyricist (Theatre Hall of Fame), Edgerton Award (Father/Daughter). Albums: The Great Gatsby (Original Broadway Cast), The Mad Ones (30+ million streams), Kerrigan-Lowdermilk Live, Our First Mistake.

About Bree Lowdermilk

Bree Lowdermilk (she/her) is an award-winning theatre writer, composer, lyricist and orchestrator. Off-Broadway: The Mad Ones, Henry and Mudge. Nat'l Tour: Ada Twist Scientist & Friends, Henry and Mudge. Regional: Justice (Arizona Theatre Co, Marin Theatre Co), Earthrise (Kennedy Center), Dr. Wonderful (Kennedy Center), ERNXST, or the Importance of Being (Concord Theatricals), and The Bad Years, an immersive house party musical.

Awards: Jonathan Larson, Alan Menken, Richard Rodgers. Concerts: Kennedy Center, Kimmel Center, Lincoln Center. Residencies: McDowell, Mercer. Albums: Kerrigan-Lowdermilk Live, Our First Mistake (#1 Singer/Songwriter chart), The Mad Ones (+30 million streams; thousands of fan videos). Bree is a queer, non-binary trans woman.

About Lauren Gunderson

Lauren is one of the most produced playwrights in America since 2015 topping the list thrice including 2022/23. She is a two-time winner of the Steinberg/ATCA New Play Award for I and You and The Book of Will, the winner of the William Inge Distinguished Achievement in Theatre Award, the Lanford Wilson Award and the Otis Guernsey New Voices Award; a finalist for the Susan Smith Blackburn Prize, Weisberger Award, and John Gassner Award for Playwriting; and a recipient of the Mellon Foundation’s Residency with Marin Theatre Company. She studied Southern Literature and Drama at Emory University, and Dramatic Writing at NYU’s Tisch School where she was a Reynolds Fellow in Social Entrepreneurship. Her play The Catastrophist, about her husband virologist Nathan Wolfe, premiered digitally in January 2021. She co-authored the Miss Bennet plays with Margot Melcon, and The Half-Life of Marie Curie premiered off-Broadway and is now at Audible.com. Her work is published at Bloomsbury (Revolutionary Women: A Lauren Gunderson Anthology, anthropology, I and You), Playscripts (I and You; Exit Pursued By A Bear; The Taming and Toil And Trouble), Dramatists Play Service (The Revolutionists; The Book of Will; Silent Sky; Bauer, Natural Shocks, The Wickhams and Miss Bennet) and Samuel French (Emilie). Her picture book Dr Wonderful: Blast Off to the Moon is available from Two Lions/Amazon. She is the book writer for musicals with Ari Afsar (Jeannette), Dave Stewart and Joss Stone (The Time Traveller’s Wife), Joriah Kwamé (Sinister), Kait Kerrigan and Bree Lowdermilk (Justice and Earthrise), and Kira Stone (Built for This). She is a board member of The Playwrights Foundation.

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