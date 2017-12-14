Kerrigan & Lowdermilk Musical Based on Andrea Beaty Book Series in the Works

Theatreworks USA, the nation's most prolific producer of theatre for young audiences and families recently held an invitation-only work-in-progress presentation of their new musical based on ROSIE REVERE, ENGINEER; IGGY PECK, ARCHITECT; and ADA TWIST, SCIENTIST, the best-selling book series by Andrea Beaty.

With a book by America's most-produced living playwright, Lauren Gunderson, lyrics by Kait Kerrigan and music by Brian Lowdermilk (Theatreworks USA's Henry & Mudge, Off Broadway's The Mad Ones), the show is directed by Peter Flynn and choreographed by Marcos Santana.

The development cast included: Andréa Burns (In the Heights, On Your Feet), Alyse Alan Louis (Amelie, Disaster), Nicole Powell (Ragtime, Hairspray), Destinee Rea (Amelie), and Daniel Quadrino (Newsies, Wicked). Dan Garmon served as music director.

Based on the beloved book series by Andrea Beaty, the new musical follows Miss Lila Greer's class on a field trip to a beautiful remote island. When the small footbridge connecting the island to the mainland collapses (and their teacher faints), Iggy Peck, Ada Twist, and Rosie Revere must come together to solve a big time crises using their wits, their engineering prowess, and their problem solving skills. In the end they realize the power of teamwork and innovation.

Theatreworks USA was founded in 1961, and is considered America's foremost not-for-profit producer of theatre for young audiences and families. Nearly 97 million audience members have been reached across 49 states and Canada by the company that was recently represented Off-Broadway by the Drama Desk-nominated musical, The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical.

Under the direction of Barbara Pasternack (Artistic Director) and Michael Harrington (Managing Director), Theatreworks USA delivers theatrical experiences that are transformative so that people are moved, inspired, enlivened.

The company's excellence has been recognized with a special Drama Desk Award in 1996 for "35 years of providing quality entertainment to children," a Lucille Lortel Award for "Outstanding Special Achievement," a 2001 Jonathan Larson Performing Arts Foundation Award, and The Actors Fund of America's Medal of Honor bestowed upon its founders, Jay Harnick and Charles Hull, in 2000.





