Kenny Leon, Brittney Mack & More Will Take Part in International Thespian Festival

The virtual edition of the renowned International Thespian Festival (ITF), taking place June 22-26, is addressing current diversity and inclusion topics in its comprehensive program of workshops and general sessions. The 60 hours of programming over five days also features performances of the best high school theatre of the year from across the country, plus more than 50 workshops, 25 celebrity guests, and a college fair with 45 schools.

Black artists will headline the opening ceremonies. Michael James Scott will host the festival kickoff event, with Kenny Leon addressing racial equity in an inspiring keynote speech. Alton Fitzgerald White will lead off the student leadership program.

In addition, Brittney Mack of the Broadway musical SIX will lead a student Q&A, and Dr. Jamie Riley, Director for Racial Equity with the Center for Law and Social Policy (CLASP), will moderate a panel discussion about racial equity in the entertainment industry with:

Cody Renard Richard, actively engaged Thespian alum who was recently production stage manager for Freestyle Love Supreme.

Danielle Monet Truitt, accomplished film actress, most recently seen in the role of Charlie Minnick on Fox's Deputy

Austin Scott, recently seen as Alexander Hamilton in Hamilton on Broadway before joining the original Broadway cast of Girl from the North Country as Joe Scott

Other diversity-focused programming includes:

-Nine workshops taught by artists of color and/or on diversity-equity-inclusion topics

-LGBTQ panel for theatre students

-Q&A and video performance with Ryan J. Haddad, an actor, playwright, and autobiographical performer with cerebral palsy

-Dolly Parton addresses female empowerment along with a panel discussion with female student cast members of 9 to 5

Thanks to the virtual format this programming, and all the workshops, are more accessible than ever. An all-access pass enables 90 days of access to the celebrities, shows, and workshops. Virtual ITF is available to all theatre lovers including students, their families and friends, as well as to artists and other industry leaders. Students in financial need may apply for a grant to attend Virtual ITF.

About the Educational Theatre Association, home of the International Thespian Society

The Educational Theatre Association is an international nonprofit association with more than 139,000 active members. EdTA's mission is shaping lives through theatre education: honoring student achievement in theatre; supporting teachers by providing professional development, resources, and recognition; and influencing public opinion that theatre education is essential and builds life skills. EdTA is the home of the International Thespian Society, an honorary organization established at nearly 5,000 schools, that has inducted more than 2.4 million theatre students since its founding in 1929. EdTA also produces the International Thespian Festival and publishes Dramatics magazine in print and online for high school theatre students, and Teaching Theatre, a journal for theatre education professionals. The Educational Theatre Foundation is the philanthropic arm of EdTA.

