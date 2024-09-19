Kenneth Womack & Scott Freiman Host Fab Four Master Class 2.0

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



CultureSonar and Wonderwall have announced Fab Four Master Class 2.0, a refreshed and revamped return of the popular online experience for music fans who crave an in-depth look at legendary recordings, coming in October 2024.

World-renowned Beatles historian and author Kenneth Womack and producer, composer and Deconstructing the Music series creator Scott Freiman are again teaming up to deliver this unique series of classes, which in this incarnation will encompass a projected five-year, detailed study of the Beatles. Says Freiman, "This will truly be the most comprehensive Beatles history course around."

The original FFMC series, which ran from 2020-2023, took participants from "Love Me Do" through the mid-1970s Beatles solo albums - all the while building a strong and vibrant community of classmates who became friends and even traveled together on a "class trip" to London and Liverpool. "The conversations that take place during our sessions are some of the most interesting portions of the evening," says Womack.

FFMC 2.0 will begin Year One ("The Birth of the Beatles") this fall with "Rock & Roll Before the Beatles" (view trailer). Each class installment will include curated content related not only to the band but also to the participants, such as:

· Musical history and early influences

· Rare outtakes from albums

· Deep dives into composition and production techniques

· Stories behind songs and the people involved

· Exclusive musical breakdowns and audio clips

· A community portion of each class for conversation, questions and more

Don't miss the inaugural session of Year One, Rock & Roll Before the Beatles, taking place Wednesday, October 23rd at 8 pm ET via Zoom. Individual class tickets ($10 each) and year-long subscription tickets ($75 for 10 sessions) are ready for purchase here. A discounted price for high school and college students is also available. Upon registration, participants will receive a syllabus and link to join the upcoming class. Each presentation will last approximately 90 minutes, including Q&A time.

For more information, visit: fabfourmasterclass.com or email: nicole@910pr.com. A splendid time is guaranteed for all!

ABOUT:

Kenneth Womack, Professor of English and Popular Music at Monmouth University, is a world-renowned authority on the Beatles and their enduring cultural influence. He is the author or editor of more than 45 books, including Living the Beatles Legend: The Untold Story of Mal Evans, the authorized biography of the band's famed road manager. Womack is the Music Culture columnist for Salon and the host of their "Everything Fab Four" podcast, in addition to being an invited speaker at such venues as Harvard, the Smithsonian Institution, the Grammy Museum and the 92nd Street Y.

Scott Freiman is a composer, a musician, and a software entrepreneur. He is the creator of Deconstructing The Music, a series of multimedia presentations about the composition and production techniques of the Beatles and other musicians. Freiman has presented his lectures to sold out audiences throughout North America at theaters, museums, corporations, and universities and has taught a 13-part course at Yale University entitled, "The Beatles in The Studio." Freiman is featured in eleven Deconstructing the Beatles films, and his six-part Deconstructing the Beatles series will be airing on public television stations nationwide in early 2025.

CultureSonar is a community for grown-up music lovers. Its daily blog and socials attract a loyal, engaged audience, with millions of cumulative annual impressions. Additionally, it co-produces film, TV, and digital programming including the 11-film Deconstructing the Beatles series and the Fab Four Master Class webinar series. It also co-hosted a sold-out tour, for Beatle fans, of Liverpool and London in Summer 2023.

Wonderwall is a multimedia partnership between Kenneth Womack and longtime publicist Nicole Michael. The company offers dynamic popular music presentations and lectures, writing and production services for film and stage, collaborations with artists and bands, and marketing and public relations for all related ventures. Wonderwall is currently producing the "Everything Fab Four" podcast for Salon and co-producing the Fab Four Master Class, in addition to several other projects.