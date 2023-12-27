Kennedy Center Honors Will Air Tonight, December 27

Don't miss the 46th Annual Kennedy Center Honors, which will air tonight, Wednesday, December 27, at 8:00PM on CBS, and streaming on Paramount+.

This year's honorees include Billy Crystal, Renée Fleming, Barry Gibb, Queen Latifah, and Dionne Warwick. Gloria Estefan will host the special. Performances will include Lin-Manuel Miranda, Ariana DeBose, Tituss Burgess, Dove Cameron, Marc Shaiman, Cynthia Erivo, Ben Platt, Christine Baranski, Chloe Bailey, and more.

Whoopi Goldberg, Robert De Niro, and more will also make appearances. Check out the full lineup here.

Check out photos from the event here, plus watch a special preview below: