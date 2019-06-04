Kenita Miller, Lisa Howard, and More Will Take Part in Broadway By The Year: Broadway Musicals Of 1987 and 2015

The Town Hall presents Broadway By The Year©: Broadway Musicals of 1987 and 2015 on Monday, June 17 at 8pm. Created, written, hosted and directed by Scott Siegel for The Town Hall, the evening will conclude Broadway By The Year©'s 19th season at The Town Hall (123 W. 43rd Street).

Broadway by the Year© concerts open time capsules to some of the Great White Way's most memorable seasons, and celebrate the songs, anecdotes, and behind the scenes stories of given years. This Broadway By The Year© concert will feature musicals born on Broadway in 1987 (Act 1) including Les Miserables. Into the Woods, Starlight Express, Stardust and more and musicals from 2015 (Act 2) including Hamilton, An American In Paris, Dames at Sea, Finding Neverland, It Shoulda Been You, and more.

The cast of Broadway By The Year©: Broadway Musicals of 1987 and 2015 includes: Kenita Miller (Once On This Island), Lisa Howard (It Shoulda Been You), Brian Charles Rooney (Threepenny Opera), Farah Alvin (Nine), Cooper Grodin (The Phantom of the Opera), Jeanine Bruen (Pamela's First Musical), and Maxine Linehan (An American Journey). More guest stars will be announced in the coming weeks.

"We are so proud to bring the 19th season of Broadway by the Year to a close with this stellar cast of Broadway and nightclub luminaries," said Scott Siegel. "One year (1987) gave us Les Miserables. And the other year (2015) gave us Hamilton. And they were hardly each season's only hits. What a concert event this will be."

Tickets for Broadway By The Year© are $57-$67. For tickets and information, please visit www.thetownhall.org or call 800-982-2787. The Broadway By The Year© concert series is part of The Town Hall's presenting season.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You