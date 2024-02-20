Kelly Bishop to Release 'The Third Gilmore Girl' Memoir This Fall; Will Explore A CHORUS LINE Role & GILMORE GIRLS

Kelly Bishop will publish her first memoir, "The Third Gilmore Girl," this fall.

People reports that Simon & Schuster's Gallery Books will be releasing the title on September 17. It is set to follow the beginning of her career on Broadway to her beloved role as Emily Gilmore on Gilmore Girls.

"From my first steps onto a Broadway stage, to the town of Stars Hollow, I am excited to take my fans along with me through the story of my life,” Bishop says.

After dancing in Broadway musicals like Golden Rainbow, On the Town, and Promises, Promises, she won a Tony Award for originating the role of Sheila Bryant in A Chorus Line. Much of the role was based on her life, which will be explored in the upcoming book.

The book will be a “rich, genuine celebration” of Bishop’s life, also reflecting upon her marriages, the loss of her second husband to cancer, and the moments in her career that shaped her.

"Kelly Bishop’s long career in show business includes so many indelible moments and characters, and I’m thrilled to be the one to bring her whole life’s story to her countless fans,” says editor Hannah Braaten.

Bishop was also seen in Broadway plays like Neil Simon's Proposals, The Last Night of Ballyhoo and Six Degrees of Separation at Lincoln Center. She was last seen on Broadway in the 2011 revival of Anything Goes.

Her favorite film roles include An Unmarried Woman, Dirty Dancing and Miami Rhapsody. After seven seasons of Gilmore Girls and the 2016 Netflix reboot, she starred in Amy Sherman-Palladino's Bunheads series with Sutton Foster and guest-starred in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.