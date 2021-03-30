Kelli O'Hara, Elizabeth Stanley, Jackie Burns, Adam Jacobs and More to Take Part in ARTS FOR AUTISM

Normally presented at the Gershwin Theater on Broadway, Arts for Autism is going virtual this April as part of World Autism Month. On Monday, April 12th at 7:30pm, Tony Award winner Kelli O'Hara will be lighting up the Arts for Autism Virtual 2021 show with her soaring voice once again.

This year's star-studded Broadway lineup includes Tony Nominee, Elizabeth Stanley (Jagged Little Pill), Phoenix Best (Dear Evan Hansen), Jackie Burns (Elphaba, Wicked), John Michael Dias (Beautiful: the Carole King Musical), Adam Jacobs (Aladdin, Aladdin), Libby Servais (Glinda, Wicked), Stephan Stubbins (Mary Poppins), Jacque Carnahan, Host and Artistic Director, and an appearance by Kelvin Moon Loh (Beetlejuice).

The show joins young performing arts students from around the country with the biggest names on Broadway to increase autism awareness and promote kindness and inclusion. The event benefits Autism Speaks, an organization committed to improving the lives of people with autism. "You have to see Arts for Autism because it is the most beautiful experience to understand what the arts do for people that want a voice," says O'Hara, "Arts for Autism is a night when you come to find inspiration. It's a night of celebration. It's a night of education."

This year, Arts for Autism will shine the spotlight on Founder and Director of The Miracle Project, Elaine Hall. The Miracle Project in Los Angeles, California is a fully inclusive theater, film and expressive arts program focused on building communication, self-esteem, job and social skills for individuals with autism and all abilities - speaking and non-speaking. The show will also share a piece from their original musical The Influencer available on Broadway On Demand.

Free tickets to the 2021 Arts for Autism Virtual Show available at www.ArtsforAustism.net with 100% of donations going to Autism Speaks. To date the event has raised $166,000. The benefit concert is produced by Educational Travel Adventures and Believe NYC. For more information visit www.ArtsForAutism.net.