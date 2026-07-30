Keke Palmer's BECOMING LADY MISS JACQUELINE Audio Memoir Now Available on Audible

You've heard the rumors. You've read the headlines. You've seen the unauthorized adaptations. But you've never heard the real story until now. Keke Palmer's beloved alter ego Lady Miss Jacqueline returns to Audible now with Becoming Lady Miss Jacqueline. Listen to a sneek peek!

In her debut Audible memoir, Lady Miss Jacqueline (Oscar-winning child star, nightclub magnate, crystal empress, and self-proclaimed beacon of hope) finally tells her story in her own inimitable voice. From a gold-plated birth canal in Newport to surviving a shipwreck in nothing but a satin nightgown, from inspiring talk show legends to gifting Rolls Royces by Zeppelin to her nightclub staff in Ibiza, Lady Miss recounts the greatest moments of her lives (past and present) with the confidence of a woman who has never once been wrong, and the heart of one who occasionally suspects she might be.

Through chapters on survival, reinvention, sex, power, and the occasional feud with historical royalty, Lady Miss dispenses wisdom, settles scores, and drops names with the force of a chandelier at a state dinner. She'll make you laugh; she'll make you gasp, and she'll make you wonder how one woman can take credit for so much and somehow make you believe every word. Sit back, open your ears, and receive this wisdom with blessings and billions.

Created by Palmer and first introduced through her digital content, Lady Miss Jacqueline launched as a comedy sketch co-created with Max Wyeth as a digital series and quickly amassed over 100 million views across social channels before being featured in Amazon Publishing's Southern Belle Insults, a collection of five hilarious modern fairy tales. Lady Miss Jaqueline's universe now expands with three full-length audio-first titles:

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