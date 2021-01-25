Kaufman Music Center's Pop-Up Musical Storefront Series to Feature JACK Quartet, Caroline Shaw, Gil Shaham and More

This winter, Kaufman Music Center brings live music back to NYC's Upper West Side with Musical Storefronts, a new pop-up concert series featuring more than 100 of our city's finest performers, including chamber musicians; soloists; Broadway stars from Hamilton, Tootsie and Company; and artists who have appeared on the Merkin Hall stage. Presented in partnership with the Alphadyne Foundation, Musical Storefronts provides work to artists severely impacted by the cancellation of live performances in a format that takes into account all necessary health and safety measures for both artists and audiences. Artists perform inside the empty storefront and are amplified by a sound system outside. KMC staff ensures that social distancing is maintained among audience members on the sidewalk.

Musical Storefronts kicked off on January 21 with violinist Sean Lee, who surprised delighted passers-by with a program of Paganini Caprices. "It feels like home again, like I'm on stage and getting to speak to people," says Lee. "It's so good to see people hungry for music and hopefully brightening their day a bit."

Upcoming artists in the series include JACK Quartet, Orli Shaham, Caroline Shaw, Gil Shaham, Chrystal E. Williams, Attacca Quartet, Timo Andres, Adam Tendler, Gabrielle Stravelli and Rubén Rengel as well as Kaufman Music Center 2020-21 Artists-in-Residence Conrad Tao and Lisa Bielawa, plus many more TBA. To limit crowd size and ensure social distancing, artists and programs will be announced via a QR code on a storefront near Columbus Circle on the day of performances. The schedule will not be shared in advance. The series is scheduled to run through March 31.

Jay Dweck, adviser to the Alphadyne Foundation, says, "The continued cancellation of live music, dance and theater events has devastated performing artists, in many cases reducing their income by 90%. The Alphadyne Foundation is committed to providing work to musicians, dancers and thespians affected by the pandemic. I saw an opportunity in Manhattan's empty storefronts to bring live performances safely back to New York City, brought the idea to Kaufman Music Center and together, we are thrilled to bring this project to life."

Kaufman Music Center Executive Director Kate Sheeran says, "We are thrilled to present more than 100 amazing artists at a time when theaters are still dark. Live music provides joy and inspiration in challenging times, and we are excited to deepen connections with our community through this new series."