Kaufman Music Center Elects Orli Shaham Chair Of Board Of Trustees

On November 11, the Kaufman Music Center (KMC) Board of Trustees voted to elect the world-renowned pianist and educator Orli Shaham as Chair. Ms. Shaham has been involved with KMC for nearly 25 years as both a performer at Merkin Hall and a parent of students at the Center's Special Music School and Lucy Moses School. Shahriar Rafimayeri, Chief Information Officer and member of the Executive Committee for Mimecast Ltd, was elected President.

The Board welcomed three new Trustees: the acclaimed Broadway actress, concert soloist and KMC parent Nikki Renée Daniels; Grammy-nominated flutist, composer, vocalist and 2019-20 KMC Artist-in-Residence Nathalie Joachim; and Daniel Kaufman, a Director and the Secretary of the Henry & Elaine Kaufman Foundation who joins his mother Elaine Kaufman on the KMC Board.

The Board recognized the distinguished service of Rosalind Devon, who has served as Chair since 2011, by electing her Honorary Chair. Cathy White O'Rourke, President since 2015, will continue to serve as Vice President. KMC is deeply grateful for their dedicated service and leadership and pleased that they will remain on the Board. Ms. Devon and Mrs. O'Rourke have led the board during an important time of growth and change. Their many accomplishments include: leading the institution in opening Special Music School High School in 2013; completing the Music Front & Center Fundraising Campaign, which raised funds necessary to grow our educational programs to serve over 4,000 students annually; growing the Gala to an event raising nearly $1 million annually; and recruiting Executive Director Kate Sheeran.

Kaufman Music Center Executive Director Kate Sheeran says, "I am so grateful to work with a Board of Trustees that is so strongly committed to our mission of bringing music education programs and performance presentations to more than 4,000 students and 25,000 audience members each year. Especially in this unpredictable year, their leadership and support have been both heartening and critical to our continued success."

Newly-elected Chair Orli Shaham says, "I've been involved with Kaufman Music Center ever since I made my recital debut on the Merkin Hall stage nearly 25 years ago. More recently, I've been a parent of both Lucy Moses School and Special Music School students, so I know firsthand the transformative experience that the educational side of this institution generates.

"I am so impressed and inspired by the incredible way the Kaufman staff leapt into action at the onset of the pandemic, pivoting to create meaningful experiences online for students and audiences. I cannot give enough praise to both the faculty and staff at Kaufman, who themselves are so inspired by music and moved by the very thing they help create. They keep the fires burning for us all, entertaining and enlightening music lovers and providing essential training and tools for 21st century musicians."

