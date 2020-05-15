Kathryn Gallagher Releases New EP of Songs She Recorded While in Quarantine

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Kathryn Gallagher has released her new EP, which she recorded at home while in quarantine!

Listen to the EP below!

Gallagher had previously taken to Instagram to play a preview of all of the songs for fans! Check out the video below:

You can buy the EP on iTunes as well as streaming it on Spotify!

Prior to the Broadway shutdown, Kathryn Gallagher was starring in Jagged Little Pill on Broadway.

She can currently be seen as Annika on Netflix's YOU, produced by Greg Berlanti and Sera Gamble, starring John Stamos, Penn Badgley and Shay Mitchell. In 2015, Kathryn made her Broadway debut in the Tony nominated revival of Spring Awakening.





