Kate Rockwell And Page To Stage Podcast Honor Women's Equality Day With Latest Episode
The podcast will be available Monday, August 31 from the Broadway Podcast Network.
Broadway's Kate Rockwell (Mean Girls, Rock of Ages, Bring It On) and HerStory Branding's Founder Lori Wheat come together (virtually) for an exclusive interview with Page To Stage: A Conversation With Theatre Makers. The podcast will be available Monday, August 31 from the Broadway Podcast Network and wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts. Find it at www.bpn.fm/pagetostage.
This episode offers a deep dive look at the process of a Personal Branding Specialist and Publicist for Female-identifying Broadway performers in tandem with Kate Rockwell, HerStory's first client and Broadway vet.
Page To Stage is also thrilled to announcement a special partnership with SHOWBOY BakeShop, a show business bake shop based in Nevada. Between September 1 and September 4, 2020, listeners and fans can submit to receive a one-of-a-kind Mean Girls-inspired cookie kit. To learn more about the giveaway, check out Page To Stage and SHOWBOY Bake Shop's social media accounts.
Page To Stage continues celebrating Women's Equality Day by honoring all episodes featuring Female-identifying theatre makers. Listen to the enlightening conversations with these fascinating women: Kristi Hess, Jennifer Tepper, Marysa Robinson, Mel Hinkle, Madison Sylvester, Jenna Clark Embrey, Meghan Finn, Stevie Coleman, Eliza Ohman, Margo Seibert, Olivia Valli, and Alie B. Gorrie.
More Hot Stories For You
-
Breaking: Eligibility Announced for The 2020 Tony Awards
The Tony Awards Administration Committee met on August 27, 2020 to confirm the eligibility status of three Broadway productions for the 2020 Tony Awar...
Zoom Back to School in Style with These Virtual Broadway Backgrounds!
Heading back to school online? Call into your Zoom in style with these Broadway-themed backgrounds from your favorite shows!...
Broadway Jukebox: The 60 Greatest 'I Want' Songs!
Nothing gets an audience invested in a musical like a bold proclamation from its main character. What does the hero want? That question is usually ans...
VIDEO: MJ THE MUSICAL Cast Dances to 'Wanna Be Startin' Somethin'' in Honor of Michael Jackson's Birthday
The cast of the upcoming Broadway musical, MJ, are celebrating Michael Jacksona??s birthday today with a fun video!...
VIDEO: Andrew Lloyd Webber Gives the WAP Challenge a PHANTOM Twist
Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber, baron of all social media, took to TikTok today to join the latest viral challenge, the WAP challenge....
Josh Gad Shares Touching Final Texts From Chadwick Boseman
Josh Gad has shared the touching final text messages he received from Chadwick Boseman. The pair co-starred in the 2017 film, Marshall....