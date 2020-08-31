Kate Rockwell And Page To Stage Podcast Honor Women's Equality Day With Latest Episode

The podcast will be available Monday, August 31 from the Broadway Podcast Network.

Broadway's Kate Rockwell (Mean Girls, Rock of Ages, Bring It On) and HerStory Branding's Founder Lori Wheat come together (virtually) for an exclusive interview with Page To Stage: A Conversation With Theatre Makers. The podcast will be available Monday, August 31 from the Broadway Podcast Network and wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts. Find it at www.bpn.fm/pagetostage.

This episode offers a deep dive look at the process of a Personal Branding Specialist and Publicist for Female-identifying Broadway performers in tandem with Kate Rockwell, HerStory's first client and Broadway vet.

Page To Stage is also thrilled to announcement a special partnership with SHOWBOY BakeShop, a show business bake shop based in Nevada. Between September 1 and September 4, 2020, listeners and fans can submit to receive a one-of-a-kind Mean Girls-inspired cookie kit. To learn more about the giveaway, check out Page To Stage and SHOWBOY Bake Shop's social media accounts.

Page To Stage continues celebrating Women's Equality Day by honoring all episodes featuring Female-identifying theatre makers. Listen to the enlightening conversations with these fascinating women: Kristi Hess, Jennifer Tepper, Marysa Robinson, Mel Hinkle, Madison Sylvester, Jenna Clark Embrey, Meghan Finn, Stevie Coleman, Eliza Ohman, Margo Seibert, Olivia Valli, and Alie B. Gorrie.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You