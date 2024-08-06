Kate Baldwin and Nicholas Christopher to Star in Encores! LOVE LIFE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



NEW YORK CITY CENTER has revealed the cast for the 2025 Encores! series. Joining the cast of Love Life are Tony nominee Kate Baldwin as Susan Cooper and Nicholas Christopher as Sam Cooper, last seen at City Center in Jelly’s Last Jam.

Directed by Tony Award winner Victoria Clark, with choreography by Joann Hunter, and music direction by Rob Berman, Love Life will run from March 26 through 30, 2025. Originally set for the 2019–2020 season but canceled due to the Covid-19 shutdown, this rarely seen 1948 collaboration between Kurt Weill and Alan Jay Lerner depicts over two centuries of American history through the eyes of a family who never ages. The musical explores the epic and intimate aspects of a marriage through a juxtaposition of heartfelt scenes and satirical vaudeville acts, and is considered the first "concept musical," inspiring theater favorites like Cabaret, Chicago, and Company.

Additional casting for Encores! will be announced at a later date. Casting for Love Life is by The Telsey Office.

Expanding City Center’s mission to make the arts accessible to everyone, the run of Love Life includes a performance offering ASL Interpretation on March 30 at 7pm. For additional information visit NYCityCenter.org. The City Center Access Club is available to those 40 years of age and under and offers a limited number of $28 tickets (fees included) to City Center productions. For more information and to sign up, visit NYCityCenter.org/Access.

The 2025! Encores! season includes Urinetown, February 5 – 16, 2025; Love Life; and The Wild Party, April 30 – May 11, 2025.

Encores! Subscriptions, Tickets, and General Information

New Encores! subscriptions for members are available now and for the general public starting August 20. Subscriptions may be purchased for the first week of two-week engagements. Encores! single tickets go on sale to members October 1 and to the general public on October 8.

Tickets from $45 (fees included) can be purchased online at NYCityCenter.org, by calling 212.581.1212, or in person at the City Center Box Office (reopening Aug 19). New York City Center is located at 131 W 55th St between Sixth and Seventh avenues.

Casting subject to change.

Performance Details

Encores!

Love Life

Mar 26 – 30, 2025

Wed – Fri | 7:30pm

Sat 2 & 7:30pm (New curtain time) | Sun 2 & 7pm



Post-Show Talkback: Sat, Mar 29, 2pm

ASL Interpreted Performance: Sun, Mar 30, 7pm



Music and Lyrics by Kurt Weill and Alan Jay Lerner

Book by Alan Jay Lerner

Choreographer Joann Hunter

Featuring The Encores! Orchestra

Guest Music Director Rob Berman

Director Victoria Clark

Featuring Kate Baldwin and Nicholas Christopher